Tajikistan Plans To Set Regional Coordination Center For Glaciology In Its Dushanbe
According to Rahmon, the center is all set to dive into the deep end, focusing on how climate change is shaking things up for glaciers. These icy giants, which make up a whopping 60 percent of Central Asia's glaciers nestled in the mountainous heart of Tajikistan, are crucial players in the game of water resources and regional sustainability. The president pulled no punches, shining a spotlight on the unprecedented glacier melt that's raising alarm bells for both ecosystems and the economy, making it clear that we're in hot water.
Rahmon also emphasized the importance of international cooperation in cryosphere preservation and scientific research. He recalled the joint initiative by Tajikistan and France that led to the UN's declaration of the International Decade of Cryosphere Science. In late May, Tajikistan hosted a high-level international conference on glacier preservation.
The president advocated for enhanced international synergies to safeguard glacial systems and fortify the scientific understanding of the cryosphere on a global scale.
