Bulgaria Ranks Among Kazakhstan's Most Important Partners In Europe - Tokayev

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Bulgaria is one of Kazakhstan's most important partners in Europe, with whom we share deep political and economic ties, said Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during talks with Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, Trend reports.According to President Tokayev, bilateral cooperation between the two countries shows stable progress across various sectors.

“It is pleasing to note that our bilateral trade has grown, which is a very positive trend. About 60 companies with Bulgarian participation are successfully operating in our market. Currently, we are productively cooperating in industries such as mining, manufacturing, transport, and construction. We see great potential for cooperation in promising areas such as energy, transport and logistics, green transition, the nuclear sector, space, agriculture, digitalization, healthcare, and tourism,” said the President of Kazakhstan.

In turn, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev noted that he highly values the strengthening of traditionally warm and fruitful ties between our countries and peoples.

“I want to personally commend your farsighted policies and large-scale reforms that contribute to your country's prosperity. We consider Kazakhstan a key and priority partner in Central Asia. Your achievements over these years are impressive: rapid economic growth, breakthroughs in innovation, science, education, and high technologies. Yesterday, I visited the national space center. Your accomplishments made a deep impression on me,” added the President of Bulgaria.

In 2024, mutual trade grew nearly fourfold to $375.2 million, while Bulgarian investments in Kazakhstan rose by 86.5 percent to $7.8 million. This positive trend continued into the first quarter of 2025, with trade turnover reaching $66.6 million - almost double the figure from the same period last year.