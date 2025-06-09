Kazakhstan And Bulgaria Deepen Strategic Partnership Through New Agreements
Following the negotiations between the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev, a ceremony took place to exchange signed bilateral documents:
Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Transport and Communications of the Republic of Bulgaria on the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route;
Memorandum of Understanding between the city of Astana and the city of Sofia;
Memorandum on establishing sister city relations between the city of Shymkent and the city of Plovdiv;
Memorandum of Understanding between the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Diplomatic Institute of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Bulgaria;
Memorandum of Understanding between LLP "Kazakhstan Foreign Trade Chamber" and the Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
Previously, discussions transpired between the two heads of state, encompassing both a restricted format and a broader framework, during which the escalation of trade volume was acknowledged for the previous year as well as the onset of the current fiscal period.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Bet20 Launches Premium Casino Platform With Trusted Licensing, Instant Crypto Withdrawals, And Elite Gaming
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- Beer 2.0: The Meme Coin That's Brewing Something Bigger On Solana
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- Superfunded Unveils A Revolutionary Transparency Upgrade
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
CommentsNo comment