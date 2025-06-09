Malaysian Company Views Tiny Hydropower Investing In Uzbekistan's Kashkadarya Region

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A delegation from the Malaysian company Nexus Green Resources Sdn Bhd, led by CEO Badrul Hisham and Chairman Ng Su Bun, visited the Kashkadarya region of Uzbekistan to explore investment opportunities in small hydropower development, Trend reports.

The primary objective of the site assessment was to conduct a feasibility analysis for the development of micro-hydroelectric facilities along the regional waterways and canal systems.



In the course of dialogues with the regional Governor Murodzhon Azimov, both entities delved into the potential synergies for collaboration, with municipal stakeholders guaranteeing comprehensive backing for the initiative.



The Malaysian delegation articulated its preparedness to operationalize the initiative in collaboration with regional stakeholders, underscoring the criticality of sustainable and judicious utilization of hydric resources.



Furthermore, experts from Nexus Green Resources, in collaboration with delegates from Zhejiang Jinlun Electromechanic Co., Ltd., executed comprehensive site evaluations of prospective sites for small-scale hydropower generation facilities.



During the visit, the delegation is poised to engage in the 4th Tashkent International Investment Forum, where a strategic framework agreement is projected to be executed between the Kashkadarya regional government, the Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan, and Nexus Green Resources Sdn Bhd.



In a significant diplomatic engagement in February 2025, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan and Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim of Malaysia executed a joint statement strategically oriented towards enhancing bilateral collaboration and fostering a robust partnership framework.