Ukrainian Forces Hit Aircraft At Savasleyka Air Base General Staff
Savasleyka is a military air base used by the Russian army to launch strikes against Ukraine. Fighter jets based there - specifically MiG-31K aircraft that are carriers of Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missiles - regularly take off from this airfield.
Read also: Russian electronic warfare facility in Cheboksary on fire following drone attack
Preliminary reports indicate that two Russian aircraft were hit, likely a MiG-31 and a Su-30 or Su-34. The General Staff noted that damage assessments are ongoing and results are being clarified.
On the same night, Ukrainian forces also struck a Russian defense industry facility in Cheboksary that produced antenna systems for Shahed-type drones.
