Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Ukrainian Forces Hit Aircraft At Savasleyka Air Base General Staff


2025-06-09 05:08:38
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In a post on Facebook , the General Staff said the operation was conducted by units of the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces and other elements of the Defense Forces, Ukrinform reports.

Savasleyka is a military air base used by the Russian army to launch strikes against Ukraine. Fighter jets based there - specifically MiG-31K aircraft that are carriers of Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missiles - regularly take off from this airfield.



 Read also: Russian electronic warfare facility in Cheboksary on fire following drone attack

Preliminary reports indicate that two Russian aircraft were hit, likely a MiG-31 and a Su-30 or Su-34. The General Staff noted that damage assessments are ongoing and results are being clarified.

On the same night, Ukrainian forces also struck a Russian defense industry facility in Cheboksary that produced antenna systems for Shahed-type drones.

MENAFN09062025000193011044ID1109650732

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search