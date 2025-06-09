Triple Gold For Azerbaijan's Young Badminton Stars In Venezuela
According to Azernews, citing the Badminton Federation, Ulvi Huseynov, who began his campaign in the boys' singles competition from the round of 16, defeated all his opponents and climbed to the top of the podium.
In the girls' singles category, Leyla Jamalzade also emerged as the tournament champion.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Bet20 Launches Premium Casino Platform With Trusted Licensing, Instant Crypto Withdrawals, And Elite Gaming
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- Beer 2.0: The Meme Coin That's Brewing Something Bigger On Solana
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- Superfunded Unveils A Revolutionary Transparency Upgrade
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
CommentsNo comment