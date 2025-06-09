Triple Gold For Azerbaijan's Young Badminton Stars In Venezuela

MENAFN - AzerNews) The junior players secured a third gold medal in the mixed doubles category, where the duo of Ulvi Huseynov and Leyla Jamalzade finished in first place.

According to Azernews, citing the Badminton Federation, Ulvi Huseynov, who began his campaign in the boys' singles competition from the round of 16, defeated all his opponents and climbed to the top of the podium.

In the girls' singles category, Leyla Jamalzade also emerged as the tournament champion.