Azerbaijani Air Force Commander Visits Uzbekistan For Defense Talks
Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Defense, that the delegation first visited the Heydar Aliyev Park in Tashkent, laying flowers at the statue of the National Leader to honor his memory.
Lieutenant General Islamzade met with Uzbekistan's Minister of Defense, Major General Shukhrat Khalmukhamedov, and his counterpart, Major General Burkhanov.
During the meetings, both sides discussed the current state and future of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. They emphasized the importance of mutual visits for enhancing experience exchange in military aviation and air defense. A wide-ranging exchange of views also took place on other relevant matters.
As part of the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation toured the "Chirchik" airbase and a military unit, becoming acquainted with the operational conditions and facilities.
The visit concluded with a discussion of various topics of mutual interest and a Q&A session.
