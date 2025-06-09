S. Korean President Held Phone Talks With Japanese PM

MENAFN - Nam News Network) SEOUL, Jun 9 (NNN-YONHAP) – South Korean President, Lee Jae-myung, today, held phone talks with Japanese Prime Minister, Shigeru Ishiba, according to Lee's office.

The phone conversation lasted for about 25 minutes, from noon local time, during which the two leaders agreed to build stronger and more mature relations between Seoul and Tokyo, the presidential office said.

Lee took office on Jun 4, following a snap election on the previous day, triggered by the ouster of Lee's predecessor from office, over the botched martial law bid last Dec.– NNN-YONHAP