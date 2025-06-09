Vallous International Launches Energy Efficiency Initiative Aligned with Singapore Green Plan 2030



MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 June 2025 -Vallous International has announced the launch of its Energy Efficiency Initiative, a bold step toward building resilient, future-ready infrastructure in alignment with the Singapore Green Plan 2030.This programme targets organisations across Singapore, ranging from commercial & industrial buildings to data centres. The objective is to enhance their performance in sustainability, energy efficiency, and operational resiliency.Recognising that power resiliency is now a strategic business enabler rather than a mere technical function, Vallous International aims to address critical challenges, such as outdated systems, fragmented vendor environments, and rising sustainability demands. Many existing infrastructures fall short of today's carbon-conscious standards and are not equipped to handle modern AI workloads or grid instabilities.'Our clients need intelligent, integrated systems that can keep operations running 24/7 while promoting energy efficiency,' said Matthew Kee, Head of Solutions & Operations at Vallous International. 'We saw a clear opportunity to support businesses with brand-agnostic, full-service infrastructure solutions that are sustainable, resilient, and future-proof.'Vallous International adopts a continuous improvement approachPlan, Measure, Review, Refineto help clients achieve and exceed their energy-saving targets.The company will track the success of this initiative through these key metrics:Initial implementations have already shown results:Focusing on UPS data centres , this project marked a 12-month uptime record with a 30% reduction in energy usage and Green Mark certification.Enabled smaller enterprises to enhance critical infrastructure with reduced downtime and improved customer satisfaction scores.As these projects scale, Vallous anticipates lower energy consumption across Singapore's commercial sectors. This should be achieved without compromising business continuity or end-user experience.Employee engagement is central to the initiative's success, with internal teams and partners encouraged to share success stories and champion sustainability goals. Vallous International also strengthens its ecosystem approach by working closely with OEMs, SMEs, and public agencies to deliver integrated, multi-vendor infrastructure solutions.'This energy efficiency initiative is more than just a CSR exercise; it also offers a strategic advantage,' as revealed by Peggy Chng, Managing Director at Vallous International. 'Aligned with our sustainability priorities, this initiative boosts our brand reputation and deepens client trust. We would also like to thank our partners for multiplying the positive impact.'With this initiative, Vallous reinforces its commitment to supporting business continuity and environmental leadership. In line with the Singapore Green Plan 2030, the company looks to set a precedent for how technology and sustainability can intersect to drive meaningful, scalable change.Hashtag: #VallousInternational #SustainableInnovation #GreenPlan2030

About Vallous International Pte Ltd

Vallous International specialises in



critical power solutions , data centre engineering, IT infrastructure, connectivity, and maintenance support. The company supports the core operations of digitally focused organisations through resilient, future-ready technology and infrastructure.

Vallous International

