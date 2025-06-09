Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Taiwan's De-Sinicization Drive As Geostrategic Leverage

2025-06-09 05:04:16
(MENAFN- Asia Times) In an era where US-China tensions run high but full decoupling is unfeasible, Washington must seek new low-cost diplomatic tools.

One such tool may lie in an unexpected domain: Taiwan's internal cultural policies. Specifically, the island's ongoing de-sinicization campaign-while locally motivated-has inadvertently become a geopolitical irritant, escalating Beijing's threat perception.
This article proposes that the US quietly explore the recalibration of Taiwan's de-Sinicization policies as a symbolic, non-security concession in broader negotiations with Beijing. Such a move could provide a controlled way to reduce tensions while preserving America's core commitments to Taiwan's security and democracy.
Since the early 2000s, Taiwan has taken deliberate steps to shift its cultural identity away from China. Curriculum changes, altered national symbols, and linguistic prioritization form part of a longer campaign to assert a distinct Taiwanese identity.

