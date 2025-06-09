Partho Ghosh Dies At 75: Veteran Filmmaker Behind '100 Days' Passes Away Due To Heart Attack
His other notable works include: Agni Sakshi (1996), Ghulam-E-Musthafa (1997), Teesra Kaun? (1994), and Yugpurush (1998).Also Read | Shine Tom Chacko's father dies in road accident, filmstar hospitalised
The news was confirmed by actress Rituparna Sengupta , as reported by India Today.
“Heartbroken beyond words. We have lost an exceptional talent, a visionary director, and a kind soul. Partho da, you will always be remembered for the magic you created on screen. Rest in peace,” she wrote in an emotional tribute for the filmmaker.About Partho Ghosh
Partho Ghosh was a seasoned Indian filmmaker whose career spanned over three decades across Hindi and regional cinema. Renowned for his ability to blend hard-hitting social narratives with mainstream sensibilities, Ghosh earned acclaim for crafting emotionally resonant stories that struck a chord with diverse audiences.Also Read | Telangana news: Jubilee Hills MLA Maganti Gopinath dies at 62
His 1996 film Agni Sakshi, starring Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff , and Nana Patekar, remains a milestone in Hindi cinema for its sensitive yet gripping portrayal of domestic violence. The film received multiple accolades and was even India's official entry for the Academy Awards that year.
Another major success was Ghulam-E-Musthafa (1997), a layered crime drama featuring Nana Patekar and Raveena Tandon, which gained cult status for its compelling look at morality within the underworld.
Apart from films, Ghosh also made notable contributions to television in both Hindi and Bengali. He is credited with launching actress Rituparna Sengupta in Hindi films in 1994.Also Read | Bill Atkinson, the Apple Computer designer, dies at 74
Ghosh had taken a short break from films before making a return in 2018 with Mausam Ikrar Ke Do Pal Pyaar Ke. The romantic drama starred Mukesh J Bharti, Madalsa Sharma and Avinash Wadhawan.
More recently, Partho Ghosh was working on the sequels to 100 Days and Agnisakshi.
