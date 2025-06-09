'Elon Made Mistake, He's Stressed': Elon Musk's Father Breaks Silence On His Son And Trump's Feud
“You know they have been under a lot of stress for five months - you know - give them a break. They are very tired and stressed so you can expect something like this,” Errol informed the Izvestia newspaper during a visit to the Russian capital.
He added,“Trump will prevail - he's the president, he was elected as the president. So, you know, Elon made a mistake, I think. But he is tired, he is stressed.” Errol indicated the row "was just a small thing" and would "be over tomorrow."
Trump on Saturday stated his relationship with billionaire donor Musk was finished and cautioned there would be "serious consequences" if Musk chose to fund US Democrats running against Republicans who vote for the tax and spending bill.Also Read | What led to the Elon Musk-Donald Trump blowup? New report reveals details
Musk bankrolled a huge part of Trump's 2024 presidential campaign. Trump had named Musk to lead a controversial effort to downsize the federal workforce and cut spending.Elon Musk shares Trump's post
Elon Musk reshared US President Donald Trump's Truth Social post attacking California leaders for the ongoing LA riots. In the post, Trump slammed California Governor Gavin Newsom, mockingly calling him as "Newscum", and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass for not handling the situation in Los Angeles. He asked them to apologise to the people for doing a terrible work.
“Governor Gavin Newscum and Mayor Bass should apologize to the people of Los Angeles for the absolutely horrible job that they have done, and this now includes the ongoing LA riots. These are not protesters; they are troublemakers and insurrectionists. Remember, No Masks!” the post stated.
On Sunday, Los Angeles experienced intense clashes between security forces and protesters after Trump deployed 2,000 National Guard troops, the first such deployment since the 1992 LA riots. He invoked a special federal law, known as Title 10, which allows the president to assume control over National Guard troops.Also Read | Trump-Musk feud slams stocks
Newsom hit out at Trump for“unlawfully” deploying the National Guard, saying it was the responsibility of the state governor. He described it a serious violation of California's rights.
“We didn't have a problem until Trump got involved. This is a serious breach of state sovereignty - inflaming tensions while pulling resources from where they're actually needed,” he said. He also urged Trump to revoke the order and return control of the National Guard back to California.
(With inputs from Reuters)
