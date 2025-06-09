Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Explosion Hits Singapore-Flagged Ship Off Kerala Coast, 4 Missing, Indian Navy Sends Help

2025-06-09 05:03:37
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A Singapore-flagged container ship MV Wan Hai 503, enroute to Mumbai, reported an explosion while it was sailing off the coast of Kerala on Monday morning, reported PTI, quoting a Defence PRO.

According to the report, the underdeck blast was first reported at around 10.30 am by the Maritime Operations Centre in Mumbai to their counterparts in Kochi.

More to come...

