Bengaluru Stampede: RCB Owner Moves Karnataka HC Seeking To Quash Criminal Case Against Team


2025-06-09 05:03:37
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Bengaluru Stampede : Royal Challengers Sports Limited (RCSL), the owner of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), has approached the Karnataka High Court seeking to quash the criminal case filed against it in connection with the stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4, which resulted in the deaths of 11 people, reported Bar and Bench.

(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)

