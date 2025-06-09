Mumbra Train Accident: 8 Fall Off Overcrowded Mumbai Locals Several Feared Dead

Eight passengers travelling towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) fell from a excessive crowded train at Mumbra railway station in Thane district on Monday, officials from Central Railways said.

The accident, which occurred on the Down/Fast Line, disrupted local train services. According to Central Railways, the reason for the accident is believed to be excessive crowd on the train.

Passengers travelling on the footboard on a local train from Kasara and similarly those on a train going towards CSMT, collided with each other and fell.

"Some passengers travelling towards CSMT fell from the train at Thane's Mumbra railway station. The reason for the accident is believed to be excessive crowd in the train. The railway administration and police have reached the spot. The injured are being taken immediately to the nearest hospital. Investigation into the accident has begun. Local services have also been affected by the incident," Central Railways said in an official statement.

Several feared dead

"There has been an incident where eight people travelling on local trains from Mumbra to Diva fell down. The guard of a Kasara-bound local train reported this incident. These people have been rushed to the hospital for their treatment," said Swapnil Dhanraj Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Central Railway.

He further added,“This incident happened between Mumbra-Diva railway stations on the Down/Fast Line. People travelling on the footboard on a local train from Kasara and similarly those on a train going towards CSMT, collided with each other and fell.”

"It is not a collision. In this incident, the passengers travelling on footboards in trains in opposite directions got entangled. This is one of the suspected reasons for the incident, as informed by a passenger. The distance between two trains is 1.5-2 meters, but on curves, a slight tilt happens, and this could be an additional reason for the incident," he further said.

Soon after the incident, the Railway Board has taken two important decisions which is all rakes under manufacturing for Mumbai Suburban will have automatic door closer facilities and all rakes in service will be redesigned and door closure facility will be provided in these rakes of Mumbai Suburban.

The injured have being taken immediately to the nearest hospital. Local services have also been affected after the incident officials and local police reached the site and began a preliminary investigation.