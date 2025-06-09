Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UEFA Nations League Final: Key Performers And Talking Points As Yamal Goes 'Missing'

2025-06-09 05:03:12
Portugal dethroned Spain as the Nations League champions, winning the title 5-3 in a penalty shootout after the match ended 2-2. The thrilling final saw Portugal come from behind twice, with Nuno Mendes and Cristiano Ronaldo scoring equalizers.

Disappointing night for Yamal

Lamine Yamal had a disappointing game, lacking energy and persistence, particularly in the second half. In a rare dull night, Yamal couldn't do anything special and was a shadow of his self-the worst game with Spanish national team.

Impressive Nuno Mendez

In contrast, Nuno Mendes was impressive, earning him the MVP title. He was able to lock Yamal at one end, scored and assisted goals at the other end. This was one of the finest performances from him, who has already got praises for his performances with PSG in the Champions League.

Substitutions changed the game

Spain's coach, De la Fuente, faced criticism for his substitutions, especially replacing Pedri and Oyarzabal, which seemed incomprehensible unless for medical reasons. The decisive moment came when Alvaro Morata, who replaced Oyarzabal in extra time, missed the only penalty in the shootout, with Diogo Costa making a crucial save.

On the other hand, Roberto Martinez had better bench strength and the energy was visible with the introduction of Rafael Leao.

