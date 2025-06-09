Aamir Khan Urges Fans To Say NO To Piracy, Protect 'Sitaare Zameen Par' From Illegal Sharing

Actor and producer Aamir Khan has pleaded with viewers to refrain from watching pirated copies of his upcoming film, 'Sitaare Zameen Par'. In an interview with News 18 Shosha, Khan candidly discussed the harsh realities of piracy and how it undermines the dedication of those in the film industry.

Khan's appeal comes in the wake of several recent film releases being leaked online on pirated sites. Describing piracy as "truly disheartening," Khan stated, "When you watch a pirated version of a film, you unknowingly cause a lot of harm. Many don't realize its impact. Watching pirated content is akin to stealing a TV."

A Personal and Emotional Project

Having worked on 'Sitaare Zameen Par' for the past three years, Khan emphasized the emotional investment of everyone involved. "This film embodies the emotions and hard work of these 10 children, Genelia, Prasanna, the writers, every department head, and myself. We want people to see it the right way, not through piracy," he expressed.

Khan confirmed that the team is taking all possible measures to combat piracy. "We have hired agencies to prevent illegal copies of the film and curb its circulation," he added.

Aamir Khan's Big Screen Comeback

'Sitaare Zameen Par' marks Khan's return to the big screen after a short hiatus. The film is set to release in theaters on June 20, 2025. Directed by R.S. Prasanna and produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, 'Sitaare Zameen Par' is a sports comedy-drama, described as a spiritual successor to Khan's 2007 film 'Taare Zameen Par'. It stars Khan and Genelia Deshmukh and is a remake of the Spanish film 'Campeones'.

Aarush Datt, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar make their Hindi film debut in 'Sitaare Zameen Par'.