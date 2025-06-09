Pakistan: 5 People Injured, 3 Factories Destroyed In Massive Fire At Karachi Export Zone
At least five people sustained injuries in a massive fire that broke out in the Landhi Export Processing Zone in Karachi on Sunday, which destroyed three factories, ARY News reported.
Rescue workers and firefighters were aong those who sustained injuries in the blaze that reportedly originated in a cosmetics factory and rapidly spread to adjacent units due to the presence of flammable materials, resulting in significant property damage.
Emergency teams, including Rescue 1122 and more than 20 fire tenders, were immediately deployed to the site and are actively engaged in firefighting operations, according to rescue officials.
"The fire erupted early morning and quickly engulfed nearby factories," rescue personnel told ARY News.
Rescue 1122 confirmed that five individuals sustained injuries in the incident and were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment of the affected factories have been declared unsafe, while a fourth unit also suffered damage due to the fire. Efforts to bring the situation under control are ongoing.
