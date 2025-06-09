RCB Ban Rumours: What You Need To Know Amid Victory Parade Stampede Investigation?

Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) historic IPL 2025 title win turned into a heartbreaking tragedy after a stampede during the victory celebrations at Chinnaswamy Stadium claimed 11 lives. While fans gathered in massive numbers to celebrate RCB's maiden IPL title after defeating Punjab Kings in the final, the joyous occasion was marred by chaos and loss.

For over 18 years, RCB fans stood loyally by their team, enduring heartbreak season after season. When victory finally arrived, the team chose to celebrate it with their passionate fan base, but no one could have anticipated the deadly outcome.

Did IPL unfollow RCB on Instagram? Social media rumours debunked

In the aftermath of the tragedy, social media has been abuzz with rumours and misinformation. One viral claim alleged that the IPL's official Instagram account unfollowed RCB, fuelling speculation that the BCCI was planning to ban the franchise for the mishap.

However, these claims are false. As of now, the IPL continues to follow RCB on all official platforms, and there has been no formal announcement from the BCCI regarding disciplinary action or suspension.

RCB announces ₹10 lakh compensation for victims' families

In a prompt response to the tragedy, RCB announced a ₹10 lakh compensation for the families of those who died in the stampede. The franchise also assured medical support for the injured. Additionally, the Karnataka government announced an ex gratia of ₹25 lakh for each bereaved family.

Will BCCI ban RCB over the stampede?

While IPL franchises function as commercial entities, they are bound by BCCI contracts that include public safety obligations. If current investigations establish that RCB was directly responsible for negligence or mismanagement leading to the stampede, the BCCI may consider strict action, including a temporary suspension.

Such a move wouldn't be without precedent; Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals were banned for two seasons in 2016–17 following their involvement in a spot-fixing scandal.

However, at this point, the BCCI has made no official statement or move toward banning RCB. Any such decision would depend on conclusive evidence and the outcome of a formal investigation.

RCB still part of the IPL 2025 lineup

RCB remains very much a part of the league, and claims of a ban are premature. Contrary to social media rumours, the IPL has not unfollowed RCB on Instagram, and no official announcement regarding a ban has been made. Investigations into the tragic stampede are still underway, and until any wrongdoing is formally established, RCB continues to be the IPL 2025 champions. All speculation about a possible suspension is unfounded and not supported by any official statement from the BCCI.