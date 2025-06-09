PM Kisan 20Th Installment: Here's When And How To Check Your Status

PM Kisan: The 20th installment of PM Kisan financial aid is expected in June. eKYC and Aadhaar-Bank linking are mandatory to receive the Rs 2,000.

PM Kisan: Good news for farmers ready for the monsoon season. The much-awaited 20th installment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) is getting ready for release. Eligible farming families receive Rs 6,000 annually in three installments of Rs 2,000 each.

19 installments have been released so far. The last one (19th) was in February. The 20th is expected in June.

For timely PM Kisan payments, farmers must complete eKYC and link Aadhaar to their bank account. This can be done directly at the bank or via mobile/Aadhaar-based banking.

The PM Kisan website states:“eKYC is mandatory for PM-Kisan registered farmers. OTP-based eKYC is available on the website. Contact your nearest CSC for biometric eKYC.”

1. Official website: Click 'Beneficiary list' on the right side of the homepage

3. Select State, District, Sub-district, Block, Village

4. Click 'Get Report' to see the list and your details

PM Kisan, launched by the Central Government, provides Rs 6,000 annually to eligible farming families. With the second installment expected in June 2025, officials urge farmers to verify their details immediately.

1. Who is eligible for PM Kisan?

Only farming families owning cultivable land in their name.

2. If someone in the family pays income tax, are they eligible?

No. If anyone in the family paid income tax last year, they are ineligible.

3. What if I didn't receive the last installment?

Check your status using your Aadhaar or registration number in the beneficiary status section. Verify eKYC completion and bank linking. Then, contact the concerned officials.