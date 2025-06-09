Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
HDFC Bank Stock Steady Despite Fraud FIR, Underpinned By Strong Financials: SEBI Ras

HDFC Bank Stock Steady Despite Fraud FIR, Underpinned By Strong Financials: SEBI Ras


2025-06-09 05:02:51
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

HDFC Bank's stock has rallied sharply from ₹1,782 to ₹1,980 in 2025, reflecting robust fundamentals and improving technicals, according to SEBI-registered analyst Rohit Mehta. 

At the time of writing, HDFC Bank shares were trading at ₹1,978.20, down 0.50 points or 0.03% on the day.

Mehta highlighted strong loan growth driven by retail and corporate segments, post-merger upsides with HDFC Ltd, and digital investments as key drivers behind the bank's recovery.

Mehta also pointed to an improving loan-to-deposit ratio, a strong capital position, and favorable market sentiment supported by broker re-ratings from Jefferies, Emkay, and UBS. 

He noted the stock is currently trading near year-to-date highs with a sustained uptrend and technical support zones around ₹1,769–1,792.

On the profit front, Mehta said HDFC Bank's fourth-quarter (Q4) results showed a 44% year-on-year increase in profit before tax and revenue growth of 9.25%. 

He also acknowledged some risks, including a high valuation multiple and contingent liabilities.

Meanwhile, SEBI-registered analyst Nikhil Gangil addressed recent fraud allegations against HDFC Bank's MD & CEO, Sashidhar Jagdishan, filed by Mumbai's Lilavati Trust. 

Gangil said that despite the serious charges and FIR, the stock has remained resilient without a sell-off, signaling strong investor confidence in the bank's credibility and governance.

Gangil said this stability is a reflection of the company's long-term conviction and the market's psychological strength, underscoring that quality companies can absorb short-term noise without losing investor trust. 

He added that HDFC Bank is a long-term compounder backed by solid fundamentals and investor backing.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was 'extremely bullish' amid 'high' message volume.

The stock has risen 11% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

MENAFN09062025007385015968ID1109650656

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search