2025 Basketball Africa League (BAL) Playoffs - Al Ahli Tripoli (Libya) And Al Ittihad (Egypt) Advance To BAL Semifinals In Pretoria

In the first of two win-or-go-home quarterfinal matchups, Al Ahli Tripoli (Libya) secured a dominant 107–81 victory over Kriol Star (Cape Verde). The win was powered by a standout performance from Fabian White Jr., who recorded 34 points and 13 rebounds, while Jaylen Adams contributed 19 points. For Kriol Star, Joel Ntambwe led the way with a team-high 25 points and seven rebounds.

The second game of the night was arguably the most thrilling in Pretoria so far, as Al Ittihad (Egypt) edged out FUS Rabat (Morocco) in an 86–83 overtime victory to stay alive in the competition. FUS Rabat's Nisre Zouzou hit a clutch three-pointer to send the game into overtime, but Al Ittihad held firm in the extra period, preserving their perfect record. Al Ittihad delivered a balanced offensive effort, led by Lual Acuil's double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds. Kyle Vinales also scored 16 points and added seven assists, while Majok Deng contributed 15 points. FUS Rabat's Jonathan Jordan led all scorers with 23 points.

The BAL Quarterfinals continue tomorrow as APR (Rwanda) takes on Rivers Hoopers (Nigeria) at 4 p.m. before US Monastir (Tunisia) faces Petro de Luanda (Angola) at 7 p.m. CAT.

