Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Level2 Partners With Lightspeed To Deliver Intuitive, No-Code Systematic Trading Solutions For Active Traders

2025-06-09 05:01:43
(MENAFN- FinanceWire) London, United Kingdom, June 9th, 2025, FinanceWire

Level2 and Lightspeed Financial Services Group LLC are joining forces to empower a new generation of active traders through seamless technology and community-driven innovation. This collaboration integrates Level2's visual, no-code strategy builder with Lightspeed's newly launched Lightspeed Connect API, giving traders flexible, automated solutions that are easy to deploy-regardless of experience level.

Level2's intuitive drag-and-drop approach enables traders to create, test, and automate strategies effortlessly-eliminating the need for coding expertise. Traders can configure strategies, analyze performance, and execute trades with ease, unlocking systematic trading's full potential.

Together, Level2 and Lightspeed are removing the technical barriers to automation and giving traders the freedom to build, test, and run strategies that fit their style-faster and smarter than ever before.

- Tom Gibb, President & COO of Lightspeed Financial Services Group LCC

Key Features for Active Traders:

  • No-Code, Visual Strategy Creation: Level2's platform allows traders to configure and deploy strategies through an intuitive interface, without any coding skills required.
  • Real-Time Backtesting: Traders can instantly test their strategies using live and historical data, gaining valuable insights to optimize performance and make data-driven decisions in real time.
  • Seamless Analysis to Execution: With Level2's visual tools, traders can connect market insights directly to execution, streamlining the entire trading process for increased efficiency.
  • Collaborative Social Trading: Level2 introduces a community-driven approach to trading, where users can share, follow, and collaborate on strategies, enhancing engagement and empowering traders of all skill levels.

- Evan Berryman, SVP Strategic Partnerships & Content Strategy of Lightspeed Financial Services Group LLC

About Level2

About Lightspeed

For more information, users can visit

