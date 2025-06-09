Vietnam Soybean Import Report 2025-2034: Major Players In Vietnam's Soybean Market: A Growing Opportunity For Traders

Dublin, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Soybean Import Research Report 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Soybean, a vital legume crop, plays a significant role globally across food, feed, and industrial sectors. It can be classified into edible, feed, oil, and seed soybeans. In Asian countries, edible soybeans form the core of tofu, soy milk, and bean sprout production. Feed soybeans are crucial for the livestock and aquaculture industries due to their protein content, while oil soybeans are primarily used for extracting soybean oil.

The global soybean production landscape is dominated by Brazil, the United States, Argentina, and China, contributing over 80% of the world's output. These nations are not just leaders in production but are also pivotal in international soybean trade. Brazil tops the chart with extensive cultivation on the Brazilian plateau. The United States follows as the second-largest producer, with major farming activities centered in the Midwest and Great Lakes regions.

In Vietnam, the escalating demand for soybeans is fueled by the expansion of its animal husbandry and aquaculture sectors. Over the past decade, these sectors have shown remarkable growth, amplifying the need for high-quality animal feed like soybeans. However, Vietnam's domestic production, largely in the northern region, falls short of meeting this escalating demand, necessitating substantial imports. In 2024, soybean imports hit $1.163 billion, marking a year-on-year increase of 3.2%. This upward trend is anticipated to continue as Vietnam's animal-related industries thrive.

Vietnam's primary sources of imported soybeans include Brazil, the United States, and Canada. The United States leads, contributing approximately 31% of Vietnam's imports, with Brazil closely behind at 30%. Between 2021 and 2024, the key import countries were the United States, Brazil, and Singapore, with both global trading giants and local Vietnamese firms as principal importers.

The dependence on imports is attributed to Vietnam's limited soybean production capacity against a backdrop of rising domestic demands. Economists predict that as Vietnam's economy and living standards advance, so too will its soybean import volumes.

For global grain trading enterprises, the Vietnamese market presents a promising opportunity. Comprehensive market research is advised for those considering entry, ensuring a robust strategy to tap into Vietnam's burgeoning soybean sector.

Topics covered:



Vietnam's Soybean Import and Export Trends (2021-2024)

Soybean Import Volume and Percentage Changes (2021-2024)

Soybean Import Value Trends in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Insights into Vietnamese Soybean Market: Top Import Sources and Suppliers

Strategies for Entering the Vietnamese Soybean Market Forecasting Vietnam's Soybean Import Trajectory (2025-2034)

Companies Featured



The Delong Co Inc

Enerfo Pte Ltd

Dynamic Marine Ltd

Bunge Vietnam

Vietnam Agribusiness Ltd Dabaco Group

Key Attributes:

