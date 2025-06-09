Vietnam Soybean Import Report 2025-2034: Major Players In Vietnam's Soybean Market: A Growing Opportunity For Traders
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|80
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$1.22 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$1.89 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.0%
|Regions Covered
|Vietnam
Key Topics Covered:
1 Overview of Vietnam
1.1 Geography of Vietnam
1.2 Economic Condition of Vietnam
1.3 Demographics of Vietnam
1.4 Domestic Market of Vietnam
1.5 Recommendations for Foreign Enterprises Entering the Vietnam Soybean Imports Market
2 Analysis of Soybean Imports in Vietnam (2021-2024)
2.1 Import Scale of Soybean in Vietnam
2.2 Major Sources of Soybean Imports in Vietnam
3 Analysis of Major Sources of Soybean Imports in Vietnam (2021-2024)
3.1 United States
3.2 Brazil
3.3 Singapore
3.4 Canada
3.5 Cambodia
3.6 South Africa
4 Analysis of Major Suppliers in the Import Market of Soybean in Vietnam (2021-2024)
4.1 THE DELONG CO INC
4.2 ENERFO PTE LTD
4.3 DYNAMIC MARINE LTD
5 Analysis of Major Importers in the Import Market of Soybean in Vietnam (2021-2024)
5.1 BUNGE VIETNAM
5.2 VIETNAM AGRIBUSINESS LTD
5.3 DABACO GROUP
6 Monthly Analysis of Soybean Imports in Vietnam from 2021 to 2024
6.1 Analysis of Monthly Import Value and Volume
6.2 Forecast of Monthly Average Import Prices
7 Key Factors Affecting Soybean Imports in Vietnam
7.1 Policy
7.2 Economic
7.3 Technology
8 Forecast for the Import of Soybean in Vietnam, 2025-2034
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Vietnamese Soybean Import Research Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- New CFD Broker Versus Trade Launches With Unique 'Asset-Vs-Asset' Product Offering
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Psy Develops First Trustless Bridge From Dogecoin To Solana
- Beer 2.0: The Meme Coin That's Brewing Something Bigger On Solana
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- AKAS Launches Full-Chain Protocol To Redefine Decentralized Ownership And Governance
CommentsNo comment