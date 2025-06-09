Detect Faster, Inspect Smarter: HIKMICRO's Exclusive 'Superscene' AI Algorithm Redefines Thermal Imaging

MENAFN - PR Newswire) SuperSceneTM and SuperScene+TM are AI-driven device innovations, which ensure that smart detection is built in as standard and specialized inspection tools become a more accessible, affordable and intelligent solution for everyday challenges.

Both SuperSceneTM and SuperScene+TM follow hot on the heels of SuperDetectTM, HIKMICRO's first proprietary algorithm that automatically identifies problematic water leaks by analysing sound frequency, intensity, and spatial characteristics. Traditional acoustic leak detectors require trained professionals to interpret audio feedback and distinguish between normal pipe noises and potential leaks, however SuperDetectTM (which is the beating heart of the cutting edge AD21P Acoustic Leak Detector) makes precision effortless and achievable for all.

"We are renowned for delivering high quality thermal imaging technology to the mass market in an accessible and cost-effective manner, but this is a transformational chapter, even by our standards," explains HIKMICRO Overseas General Manager, Stefan Li. "These ultra smart algorithms optimize detection like never before and bridge the gap between complexity and simplicity, turning advanced diagnostics into actionable insights for first time users and seasoned professionals alike."

Ideal for identifying air leaks, heat loss and moisture damage in homes, SuperSceneTM is available on HIKMICRO's handheld and pocket devices (Eco, Eco-V, B20S, B21LS, PocketE, Pocket2, running V 5.5.82 ) and is a unique deep learning algorithm designed to simplify the inspection process and make home inspections faster. It focuses on a vast collection of thermal images representing typical issues such as insufficient insulation and water leakage. This enables the software to quickly and accurately identify potential insulation deficiencies and suspicious water leaks during Infrared (IR) inspections, which immediately makes it the essential smart scene recognition assistant for professionals and newcomers to thermal imaging equipment. Currently available in BETA, continual improvement and updates by HIKMICRO technical experts will bring even more accuracy and efficiency to SuperSceneTM in the future.

For experienced, professional users, HIKMICRO's 256x192 IR resolution handheld and pocket series cameras (B20S, B21LS, Pocket2, running V 5.5.82 ) also offer a new Pro Scene function, whereby an intuitive colour algorithm works with additional tools like hygrometers to analyze and alarm thermal images based on temperature and humidity data. During IR home inspections, this helps quickly pinpoint potential insulation defects (marked with a blue alarm) and suspicious moisture issues (marked with a green alarm) – to tangibly boost efficiency, accuracy and clarity of image. What's more, a scene preset quick switch enables easy customization for different scenarios.

SuperScene+TM meanwhile brings automated risk detection for electrical panel inspection and PCB safety, simplifying workflows via built-in algorithms that identify temperature measurement targets in specific scenarios and determine if anomalies exist. This reduces the complexity of technicians' operations to improve inspection safety and result reliability, while also reducing downtime risks and optimizing equipment lifecycle management efficiency.

In electrical panel inspection, image recognition and Delta T (ΔT) algorithms are combined to accurately locate overloaded/degraded fuses through absolute temperature alarms and relative difference warnings. Micro-temperature sensing can also detect thermal differences as low as 0.5°C, flagging potential hazards before they escalate.

For PCB inspection, pre-configured templates plus AI calibration can batch screen high-density boards to identify short circuits, cold joints and overloads. What's more, by automating zone analysis and leveraging thermal conduction models, the calibration time of new PCBs is reduced from more than 30 minutes to less than 5 minutes.

Integrated into HIKMICRO's M and SP Series thermal cameras (M31, M60, SP40, SP40H, SP60, SP60H, running firmware V5.5.96 ), SuperScene+TM enables streamlined two-step panel inspections and one-click PCB assessments. With colour coded alerts and instant diagnostics, it brings precision and consistency to tasks that once demanded extensive time and expertise.

These latest innovations represent a giant leap forward in making thermal imaging more intuitive, intelligent and inclusive. Whether you're inspecting a home, tracking down a water leak or safeguarding an industrial system, HIKMICRO's AI-driven tools make every inspection smarter, every decision faster and every outcome more reliable.

