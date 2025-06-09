Trump's Immigration Crackdown: What Is ICE? All You Need To Know About LA Protests

US President Donald Trump on June 7 ordered the deployment of 2,000 National Guard troops from California to Los Angeles in response to growing protests over recent immigration raids .

The protests, which have been widely discussed on social media under the hashtags #ICEraids #ICEProtests and #LAProtest, began on June 6 after federal immigration agents from ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) conducted several large-scale raids across Los Angeles. Tensions reached a peak in Los Angeles with the protests stretching into a third consecutive day.

These operations are part of President Trump's broader crackdown on undocumented immigrants , which has intensified in recent months.

Here's a look at what's happening in Los Angeles and what led to the protests:

What is ICE?

ICE, which stands for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, is a law enforcement agency under the Department of Homeland Security. It began operating in 2003 after a major government effort to boost national security in the wake of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks.

The law enforcement agency is playing a key role in the Trump administration's plans to crack down on illegal immigration.

Donald Trump has vowed to deport record numbers of illegal immigrants during his second term, and the White House has set ICE a goal to arrest at least 3,000 migrants each day.

Because of that pressure, people who were legally living in the US have been caught up in ICE raids.

One of the most notable arrests during these operations was that of 238 men, accused of being Venezuelan gang members, who were deported without being given a chance to stand trial. They were sent directly to a high-security prison in El Salvador, a move that has drawn significant criticism.

Why are people protesting the arrests?

It's not uncommon for ICE to arrest people it believes are residing illegally in the US.

But why are these raids sparking such strong opposition? The agency has faced increasing criticism for using 'extreme tactics' during the raids.

ICE frequently publishes social media updates detailing the number of arrests made and even shares photos of those detained.

The arrests, being carried out publicly, are seen by many as an effort to sow fear in immigrant communities.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass condemned the raids, arguing that they would "sow terror" in neighbourhoods where many residents are undocumented.

In a statement posted on X, Mayor Bass also emphasised that her office "will not stand for this".

The nature of the raids has been particularly controversial. ICE operations have targeted locations like hardware stores, garment factories, and warehouses, where many undocumented workers are employed.

"I am deeply angered by what has taken place," Mayor Bass said in a statement.

In another statement posted on X, she also emphasised the fear these raids generate for families.

Why was Los Angeles targeted?

Los Angeles, in particular, has been a primary target for ICE. Since Trump returned to office, California, along with other states like New York and Illinois, has seen a surge in immigration enforcement activity, according to a report published by Axios on June 3.

These states are considered "blue" because they mostly vote in favour of the Democratic Party in presidential election, and are home to large immigrant populations.

California, for example, has the largest immigrant population in the US, with nearly 10.6 million foreign-born residents, making up about 22 per cent of the nation's total immigrant population.

Of those, approximately 1.8 million were undocumented as of 2022, according to the Pew Research Center.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump declared that Los Angeles had been "invaded" by "illegal aliens and criminals", framing the immigration issue as a national security threat.

However, this rhetoric has only fuelled further protests and outcry from those who see the actions as part of a broader attempt to intimidate immigrant communities.

(With inputs from Reuters, AFP)