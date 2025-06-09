Bladder Cancer Drug Market Forecast And Analysis Report 2025: Focus On US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, And China - Epidemiology, Pipeline Therapies, 10 Year Forecasts

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore the comprehensive "Bladder Cancer: Eight-Market Drug Forecast and Market Analysis" report, covering the 8 major markets (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, China). Gain insights into disease epidemiology, 10-year patient-based forecasts, and market trends, as well as late-stage pipeline therapies set to drive market growth.

Key Highlights



Report deliverables include a Pdf report and Excel-based forecast model

Forecasts includes the 8MM

Forecasts covers from 2021-2031

The analyst valued the bladder cancer market in the 8MM at $2.39 billion and expects the market to increase to $2.89 billion by 2031

Incyte, GSK and CTI BioPharma are expected to take market-leading position in 2031

A moderate level of unmet need will remain for most bladder cancer patient populations during the forecast period The late-stage pipeline in bladder cancer is robust and is likely to provide significant clinical benefit to many bladder cancer patient populations, with fierce competition expected

This report includes an assessment of the disease epidemiology and 10-year patient-based forecast (PBF) across the 8MM for marketed and late-stage pipeline therapies, with a launch date assessment by market for bladder cancer. These sales forecasts leverage data on pharmaceutical sales and drug availability from the analyst's World Markets Healthcare (WMH) and POLI Price Intelligence databases.

Key Highlights



This report covers the eight major markets (8MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan and China).

The report provides an overview of the current treatment options, pipeline products in development, as well as current and future R&D trends.

Key topics covered include a strategic competitive assessment of current and future drugs, unmet needs, KOL insights, and implications for the severe asthma market. The base year of the sales forecast model is 2023, and the forecast period is 2023-2033.

Scope



Overview of bladder cancer, including epidemiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and disease management.

Annualized bladder cancer therapeutics market revenue, cost of therapy per patient, and treatment usage patterns forecast from 2023 to 2033.

Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping, and implications of these factors for the bladder cancer therapeutics market.

Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data assessing emerging trends and mechanisms of action under development for bladder cancer treatment. The most promising candidates in Phase III and Phase IIb development are profiled. Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global bladder cancer therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications

Reasons to Buy



Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global bladder cancer therapeutics market.

Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the global bladder cancer therapeutics market in the future.

Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships

Key Topics Covered:



Abbreviations

Related Reports

Executive Summary

Disease Overview

Overview of Bladder Cancer

Bladder Cancer Market Strength, Weakness, Opportunity, and Threat Analysis

Epidemiology

Diagnosed Incident Cases Both Sexes

Age-Specific Diagnosed Incident Cases

Sex-Specific Diagnosed Incident Cases

Diagnosed Incident Cases by Type, Sex, Age

Diagnosed Incident Cases by Stage at Diagnosis

Diagnosed Incident Cases by Tumor Stage at Diagnosis

Diagnosed Incident Cases of Stage Ta Bladder Cancer by Grade

Diagnosed Incident Cases of Stage of Bladder Cancer by Broad Classification

Diagnosed Incident Cases of Stage of NMIBC by Risk Group

Diagnosed Incident Cases of Bladder Cancer by Mutations and Biomarkers

Five-Year Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Bladder Cancer

Five-Year Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Bladder Cancer by Tumor Stage

Five-Year Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Bladder Cancer by Broad Classification

Five-Year Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Bladder Cancer by Relapse or Recurrence

Five-Year Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Bladder Cancer by Treatment

Disease Management

Treatment Guidelines

Treatment Paradigm - First-Line Therapy in Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer

Treatment Paradigm - First-Line Therapy in Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer

Treatment Paradigm - Locally Advanced/Metastatic Bladder Cancer

KOL Insight on the Bladder Cancer Treatment Algorithm

Unmet Needs and Opportunities

Unmet Needs in Bladder Cancer

Competitive Landscape Assessment

Pipeline Drugs Overview

Competitive Landscape Methodology

Competitive Assessment - Intravesical Delivered Therapies for NMIBC

Competitive Assessment - Gene Therapies for NMIBC

Competitive Assessment - Antibody-Drug Conjugates

Market Outlook

Bladder Cancer Market Forecast

Bladder Cancer Market Forecast by Class

Bladder Cancer Market Drivers and Barriers

Appendix

Primary Research: KOL Information

Sources Used and Not Used to Forecast Diagnosed Incident Cases

Sources Used to Forecast Diagnosed Incident Cases by Stage at Diagnosis

Sources Used to Forecast Diagnosed Incident Cases by Tumor Stage at Diagnosis

Sources Used to Forecast Diagnosed Incident Cases of Stage Ta Bladder Cancer by Grade

Sources Used to Forecast Diagnosed Incident and Five-Year Diagnosed Prevalent Cases by Broad Classification

Sources Used to Forecast Diagnosed Incident Cases of NMIBC by Risk Group

Sources Used to Forecast Diagnosed Incident Cases by Mutations and Biomarkers

Sources Used to Forecast the Five-Year Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Sources Used to Forecast the Five-Year Diagnosed Prevalent Cases by Relapse or Recurrence

Sources Used to Forecast the Five-Year Diagnosed Prevalent Cases by Treatment

Sources and Methodology

Epidemiological Forecast Insight Strengths and Limitations

