Liechtenstein Reaffirms Global Leadership In Stability And Philanthropy
S&P Global Ratings has once again affirmed Liechtenstein's sovereign credit rating at the highest possible level of AAA with a stable outlook . This reaffirmation reflects the country's robust financial position, prudent regulatory framework, and high policy effectiveness. Despite external economic headwinds, Liechtenstein's diversified economy, driven by agile small and medium-sized enterprises, remains resilient. The country's recent accession to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) further enhances its financial safety net and the timeliness and availability of the country's statistical data.
Prime Minister Brigitte Haas expressed her great satisfaction at the affirmation of the highest rating by the agency. The rating confirms Liechtenstein's attractiveness as a secure and stable business location.“Especially in light of today's geopolitical developments and the growing global economic challenges, the retention of the top sovereign rating can be seen as a major success for our country – and also as a mandate for us to continue working tirelessly for Liechtenstein,” said the Prime Minister.
In parallel, Liechtenstein has once again been recognised as the world's leading location for philanthropic engagement, topping the Global Philanthropy Environment Index . The country's proven and liberal company and foundation law, combined with a high level of advisory expertise and efficient administrative processes, has fostered a thriving ecosystem for charitable foundations. As of the end of 2024, Liechtenstein was home to nearly 1,400 common-benefit foundations supporting a wide range of causes, from education and health to environmental protection and social innovation.
This dual recognition highlights Liechtenstein's unique position as a stable, forward-thinking nation that not only demonstrates economic resilience but also champions global social responsibility.
For further information, visit finance
Jonathan Edwards
CP Media Global Limited
email us here
Visit us on social media:
YouTube
X
Other
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Replace Raises $2.1M To Advance AI-Powered Site Selection For Energy And Data Projects
- Cregis Debuts MPC Wallet & Payment Engine At TOKEN2049, Strengthening Middle East Market Strategy
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Americorp Investments To Bring US Parking Industry On-Chain With Casper Network
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- Galaxy Ventures Backs RISE Chain, $8M Raised To Launch Fastest Zone For Real-Time Apps On Ethereum
CommentsNo comment