Wiener Städtische Osiguranje Integrates Drivex To Take Their CASCO To The Next Level

Taking a photo of a vehicle using DriveX

Founders of DriveX (left to right): Valter Läll, Rauno Sigur and Kentti Koppel

Wiener Städtische Osiguranje in Serbia uses DriveX to help employees capture vehicle photos and ensure standardised CASCO insurance inspections.

TALLINN, HARJUMAA, ESTONIA, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Wiener Städtische Osiguranje Teams Up with DriveX to Improve CASCO Flow

Wiener Städtische Osiguranje, one of the leading insurance companies in Serbia with over 40 branch offices across the country, has successfully integrated DriveX's AI-based vehicle photo capture solution into its internal operations. This strategic move enhances efficiency by enabling employees to capture standardised vehicle images without the need for manual uploads.

"Our collaboration with DriveX brings a new level of clarity and control to our vehicle documentation processes," said Ivan Stojanovic, Head of Motor Vehicle Underwriting and Product Development Department at Wiener Städtische Osiguranje. "It's a step forward in improving our service efficiency and preparing for more customer-centric innovations in the near future."

Consistent Photos, Less Hassle, Better Documentation

Wiener Städtische Osiguranje is using DriveX as a new digital tool to help employees take photos of vehicles when customers visit branch offices to arrange their CASCO insurance. By using DriveX, Wiener Städtische Osiguranje has eliminated inconsistencies in vehicle photo documentation. Through an AI-guided process, the solution ensures that all vehicle image series follow a standardised format, resulting in more consistent and reliable visual data. Furthermore, it improves internal workflows by allowing fast retrieval of vehicle photos and maintaining a well-organised database of vehicle information.

Next Step: Launching Online Self-Service for CASCO

Looking ahead, Wiener Städtische Osiguranje plans to expand the use of DriveX by integrating it into their online self-service for purchasing CASCO insurance. This will allow customers to quickly take photos of their vehicles themselves, making the purchase process even faster and enabling customers to complete it remotely.

Wiener Städtische Osiguranje is part of Vienna Insurance Group (VIG), the leading insurance group in Central and Eastern Europe. This cooperation reflects VIG's broader digital transformation strategy.

“We're proud to support Wiener Städtische Osiguranje in their journey toward smarter, more efficient insurance workflows,” said Rauno Sigur, CEO of DriveX.“Working with forward-thinking VIG companies like BTA, Seesam and now Wiener Städtische Osiguranje reinforces our mission to bring automation and standardisation to the insurance sector across the region.”

