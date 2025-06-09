White Castle And Marvel Television's Ironheart Bring Cravers A Heroic Experience

The collaboration celebrates the new Disney+ series with an exclusive drink, custom Slider packaging, a special offer and a chance to give back

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- White Castle is excited to announce its high-flying promotion with Marvel Television's "Ironheart," streaming June 24 on Disney+. With a shared connection to Chicago, where the series is based and where White Castle has been a mainstay since 1930, the collaboration is a celebration of innovation and an invitation for Cravers everywhere to make a real-world impact.

Continue Reading

White Castle is excited to announce its collaboration with Marvel Television's Ironheart TV series.

White Castle's new "Mechanized Mix" soft drink celebrates its collaboration with Marvel Television's upcoming new series "Ironheart."

Post thi





For a limited time, Cravers can head to White Castle locations to order the "Ironheart"-inspired Fanta® beverage, the "Mechanized Mix," through the Coca-Cola Freestyle® machine. The drink features a bold and refreshing blend and is the perfect way to fuel up for a day of heroic endeavors. And starting today, Original Sliders will be served in limited-edition Slider boxes inspired by the White Castle packaging seen in the Disney+ series, giving every meal an iconic flair.

Craver Nation RewardsTM members get even more to love. From June 9 through July 31, members who purchase the Fanta® "Mechanized Mix" drink will earn $2 off their next mobile order and unlock the limited-edition "Mechanized Mix" badge in the app. It's a superhero-sized reward for White Castle's most dedicated fans. Craver Nation Rewards is free and easy to join, with perks beginning the moment you sign up!

Additionally, White Castle is using its platform to give back. A portion of proceeds from sales of the "Mechanized Mix" or any Coca-Cola Freestyle® drink will be donated to Girls Who Code , a nonprofit organization committed to closing the gender gap in the technology sector. Girls Who Code has empowered 670,000 individuals to pursue careers in computer science and tech, making them real-life heroes in their own right.

"This collaboration with Marvel Television's 'Ironheart' is a perfect match for White Castle," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "Just as Riri Williams follows her Crave while taking on the world as Ironheart, our Cravers are everyday heroes who bring passion and joy to everything they do. We're excited to offer them a taste of 'Ironheart' with the new 'Mechanized Mix' and even more reasons to celebrate through Craver Nation Rewards."

"Collaborating with a beloved brand like White Castle to celebrate 'Ironheart' has been an amazing way to bring Riri's bold, innovative spirit to life," said Holly Frank, Walt Disney Studios VP, Partnership Management and Operations, Marvel. "We can't wait for Cravers and Marvel fans alike to experience how it all comes together when 'Ironheart' premieres on Disney+ on June 24."

Girls Who Code shared similar sentiments. "We're grateful to White Castle for using this opportunity to spotlight the importance of gender diversity in tech," said Dr. Tarika Barrett, CEO of Girls Who Code.

The limited-time promotion will run from June 9 through July 31 at participating White Castle locations nationwide. Cravers are encouraged to visit their local Castle, enjoy the "Mechanized Mix" and other tasty menu items, and join Craver Nation Rewards to unlock more heroic perks.

For more information on White Castle and to stay updated on the latest promotions, visit whitecastle .

About White Castle®

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders since 1921. Based in Columbus, Ohio, the family-owned business owns and operates about 340 restaurants as well as a retail division providing its famous fare in freezer aisles of retail stores nationwide. As part of its commitment to offering the highest quality products, White Castle owns and operates its own Slider Provider meat plants, bakeries and frozen-Slider retail plants. White Castle has earned numerous accolades over the years including Time magazine's "Most Influential Burger of All Time" (2014, The Original Slider®) and Thrillist's "Best Plant-Based Fast-Food Burger" (2019, ImpossibleTM Slider). In 2021, Fast Company named the fast-food pioneer one of the "10 Most Innovative Dining Companies." White Castle is known for the legendary engagement of its team members and has received the Great Place to Work® CertificationTM for an extraordinary four consecutive years spanning 2021–2024. White Castle is beloved by its passionate fans (Cravers), many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app makes it easy for Cravers to sign up for the CRAVER NATION REWARDSTM loyalty program, access sweet deals and place pickup orders at any time. For more information on White Castle and how to Follow Your Crave, visit whitecastle .

About Marvel Television's "Ironheart"

Set after the events of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," Marvel Television's "Ironheart" pits technology against magic when Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne)-a young, genius inventor determined to make her mark on the world-returns to her hometown of Chicago. Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins aka "The Hood" (Anthony Ramos). The series also stars Lyric Ross, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam, Anji White, Regan Aliyah and Alden Ehrenreich. Chinaka Hodge is head writer; episodes are directed by Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes. Executive producers include Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Zoie Nagelhout, Chinaka Hodge, Ryan Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Coogler. Produced in association with Proximity Media, "Ironheart" launches on Disney+ June 24, 2025.

SOURCE White Castle

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED