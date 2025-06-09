Generali Hong Kong Introduces Lionachiever Elite With High Potential Returns1 And All-In-One Legacy Solutions

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 June 2025 – Generali Hong Kong announces the launch of LionAchiever Elite (the“Plan”), a new flagship whole life savings and life insurance plan that offers customers high potential returns1 with a short 2-year premium payment term, while also providing all-in-one legacy planning. Designed to support both wealth accumulation and legacy planning, the plan empowers customers to achieve their financial goals and take control of how their legacy is preserved and passed on.

With a premium payment term of just 2 years, LionAchiever Elite provides an accessible solution for customers to grow their wealth with minimal ongoing commitment. The plan offers high potential returns1 and early breakeven at early as the 3rd policy year1. By the 10th policy year, it reaches a projected internal rate of return of up to 5.03% per annum1, making it a powerful solution for customers looking to grow their wealth with a shorter commitment period.

In addition to wealth growth, the Plan provides comprehensive legacy planning solutions that support seamless wealth transfer across generations. These include the Death Benefit Payment Option, Policy Split Option, and Policy Custodian Option, allowing customers to tailor how their wealth is passed on through a single, integrated solution that gives them greater flexibility and control.

Ronald Tse, Chief Insurance Officer, Generali Hong Kong , said:“LionAchiever Elite is designed for customers who want more control over their wealth, not just in how they grow it, but also in how they transfer it to future generations. With flexible, all-in-one legacy planning solutions and a short 2-year premium term, the plan empowers our customers to plan ahead with clarity, confidence, and peace of mind.”

LionAchiever Elite's Key Features include:



Short premium payment term of 2 years with high potential returns 1 and early breakeven 1

Flexible death benefit settlement – choose lump sum, monthly instalments, partial or deferred payment for each beneficiary2

Policy Split Option – pre-arrange to split the policy automatically among beneficiaries upon the insured's death2 Policy Custodian Option – nominate a trusted person to manage the policy temporarily when the Policyholder passes away until the successor is ready2

Building on the success of LionAchiever, the new LionAchiever Elite is designed to offer even more features and greater flexibility to meet customers' evolving financial needs. For more information about LionAchiever Elite, please visit .

All information above is for reference only and does not constitute any offer and/or insurance product recommendation. The product information in this material does not contain the full terms of the product, for the details of the product features, terms and conditions, exclusions and key product risks, please refer to the product brochure and policy contract of relevant products or visit the website.

Remarks:

1. The calculation for total breakeven and total IRR includes Guaranteed Cash Value and non-guaranteed Terminal Dividend. It is not guaranteed. It is based on the scenario of 2 years Premium Payment Term with existing promotion of 4% premium refund, annual premium payment mode with Total Premiums Paid of USD 1,000,000. It is assumed that all premiums are paid in full when due without any prepayment, policy loan, withdrawal, and/or exercise of any policy options

2. Please refer to the Policy Provisions, product brochure,“Generali's All-in-one Legacy Planning Solutions” leaflet, forms, promotion flyer and other relevant documents for details.