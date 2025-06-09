Global Trade Finance Gap Targeted By DP Worldjpmorgan Deal

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

DP World Trade Finance and JPMorgan have struck an alliance designed to improve working capital availability in emerging economies, responding to an estimated global trade finance shortfall of US $2.5 trillion. The partnership combines DP World's logistics capabilities with JPMorgan's financial services to distribute risk on trade finance deals, ensuring underserved enterprises can access vital credit.

The signature transaction under this collaboration financed a leading food company's procurement of cocoa from Côte d'Ivoire, unlocking more than US $70 million in annual sourcing. By investing working capital at scale, the deal bolstered local supply chains and stimulated financial flows in a region frequently sidelined by banks due to weak credit data.

Raj Jit Singh Wallia, Board Member at DP World Trade Finance, emphasised the structure of the model:“By leveraging risk‐sharing mechanisms and combining them with logistics in one ecosystem, we reduce the overall credit risk profile and enhance liquidity in emerging markets”. His comments highlight DP World's strategy to fuse its global infrastructure with financing support, catalysing smoother transactions across regions including Sub‐Saharan Africa and Central Asia.

James Fraser, Global Head of Trade & Working Capital at JPMorgan, noted that the bank's participation allows the pair to“offer innovative financing solutions that provide working capital to businesses while mitigating risk through DP World's expertise”. Fraser added the partnership seeks to expand structured trade finance offerings in key emerging markets, aligning with JPMorgan's wider corporate strategy of fostering inclusive global commerce.

The global trade finance deficit disproportionately impacts small‐ and mid‐sized enterprises in developing markets. Traditional lenders often abstain from financing these firms due to limited credit histories. The DP World–JPMorgan model directly addresses this, using logistics data and institutional backing to underwrite financing where conventional metrics fall short.

Experts say such initiatives are gaining traction. Trade finance innovators like fintech firms Wisers and Drip Capital have already used data analytics and invoice financing to support SMEs in India, Mexico and the United States. DP World's initiative mirrors this trend but at a larger scale by leveraging its global footprint alongside JPMorgan's capital.

Industry analysts observe that although supply chain disruptions-triggered by geopolitical events and climate‐related risks-persist, access to credit remains a primary bottleneck for sustained trade growth. Finance‐logistics alliances offer one solution, but scalability and consistency depend on transparent data-sharing and regulatory cooperation in host countries.

Regulators in major markets are taking note. Some central banks in Africa and Central Asia have pledged to promote digitised trade documentation and credit scoring tools, easing risk assessments for financiers. While DP World and JPMorgan refrain from naming future markets, signals suggest possible pilot expansions into Southeast Asia and Latin America.

A senior trade economist noted that combining logistics visibility with credit issuance“can de-risk deals that would otherwise be considered too small or opaque for global banks”. In such models, DP World's shipment tracking and trade flow datasets underpin underwriting, while JPMorgan's funds back the exposure.

Critics argue that deeper structural obstacles remain: SMEs require improvements in digital infrastructure, regulatory certainty, and legal frameworks before enduring scaled lending becomes viable. Risk pooling alone may not overcome entrenched informality in supply chains. Nevertheless, proponents suggest that DP World's ecosystem model could serve as a blueprint for other logistics companies to co‐finance trade flows.

As global trade recovers from pandemic‐related disruptions and realigns with new geopolitical realities, mechanisms enabling more equitable trade inclusion are gaining importance. With its pre‐existing port and inland logistics network, DP World offers JPMorgan market penetration and risk diversification, while the bank adds financial credibility.

