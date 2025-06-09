Rado Unveils Bold New Anatom Models In Vibrant Summer Shades
A fresh evolution of Rado's design icon
LENGNAU, Switzerland, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rado is celebrating the summer season with the launch of three striking new versions of its iconic Anatom timepiece, now available worldwide and on Rado Originally launched in 1983, the Anatom was well ahead of its time-pioneering ergonomic design while remaining true to Rado's distinct aesthetic language. Forty years later, the updated, upgraded Anatom delivers a bold new look with a striking contemporary flair that has already sparked enthusiastic global response.
Anatom Grapefruit Red
Anatom Lime Green
Anatom Lemon Yellow
Now presented in vivid seasonal tones-lemon yellow, grapefruit red, and lime green-the new models offer a fresh take on this design icon, while continuing Rado's legacy of material innovation, Swiss precision, and unmistakable comfort on the wrist.
A Fusion of Color and Innovation
Each new Anatom model features:
-
A polished black high-tech ceramic bezel and sculpted sapphire crystal that follows the natural curve of the wrist
A sandblasted stainless steel case middle with black PVD coating, and a transparent sapphire case back
An automatic Rado caliber R766 movement with a 72-hour power reserve and antimagnetic NivachronTM hairspring
A gradient dial transitioning from black to vibrant color, paired with bold, color-matched FKM rubber straps
Each of the straps-whether in yellow, green, or red-is flexible, odorless, and remarkably resistant to wear and tear, UV radiation, and a wide range of acids and solvents. Thanks to this brilliant bold strap combined with the high-tech ceramic bezel and sapphire crystal, the watch is as durable as it is beautiful and comfortable.
Rado's high-tech ceramic is lightweight, scratch-resistant, hypoallergenic, and adapts to the wearer's body temperature-ensuring lasting comfort and reliable performance in any environment.
Model Highlights
All three models are water-resistant to 5 bar (50 meters) and feature rhodium-colored hands and indexes with white Super-LumiNova®, a date display at 6 o'clock, and Rado's signature moving anchor symbol below 12.
Bright, playful, and unmistakably Rado, these new additions to the Anatom collection reflect the brand's legacy of material innovation and modern Swiss design-ready to turn heads this summer and beyond.
Now available at select retailers and Rado .
