Hirado In Nagasaki Pref. Certified As World's First Albergo Diffuso Town, Developing Whole Town As One Hotel By Spreading Accommodation, Dining, Other Functions Across City

HIRADO, Japan, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hirado City in Nagasaki Prefecture has obtained the official certification as "Albergo Diffuso Town" (ADT) for the first time in the world as a local municipality. With the whole town being regarded as one hotel, such functions as lodgings, restaurants, etc. are dispersed across the city.

A term created by combining Italian words "albergo (accommodations)" and "diffuso (dispersed)," meaning a "scattered type lodging." While an ordinary hotel houses all functions within its building, albergo diffuso has a general reception, accommodation, dining, bathing, relaxation and other functions spread across the town under the concept of "the whole town as one hotel." Guests can enjoy a deeper tourism experience by walking through the town to access these services, interact with local residents and encounter the local culture.

Efforts by Hirado City:

Significance and future prospect of certification

With the certification, Hirado City became the world's first ADT-certified municipality. Hirado, traditionally prospering as an international trade port, is a town with a unique history and culture where Japanese and foreign cultures blend together. The city has abundant historical resources, including Hirado Castle, which launched Japan's first "Castle Stay" in April 2021, and Hirado Dutch Trading Post, which used to be the trading base of the Dutch East India Company.

Hirado City will continue promoting sustainable tourism development by facilitating exchanges between locals and tourists while striving to resolve local challenges such as dealing with vacant houses and creating jobs.

Related facilities

-General Reception, Guest Rooms, Cafe and Souvenir Shop: "the Terrace," renovated 200-year-old rice storehouse

-Restaurants: "Chobotei Toranotsuki," renovated wooden building within the premises of the Matsura feudal lord of Hirado City, "Onchan," and "Isokatsu"

-Lodgings:

"Sumiya Heritage Hotel" (renovated facility of a late Meiji era waterborne transport broker -- the nation's registered tangible cultural property)

"Jinbei Residence" (renovated facility on the former residential grounds of a high-ranking samurai of the Hirado feudal domain)

To celebrate Hirado's official certification as the world's first local municipality to be recognized as an "Albergo Diffuso Town," "the Terrace" will offer a 50-percent discount on accommodation fees by June 30 as a promotion.

-Campaign: Lodging Campaign for Commemoration of Albergo Diffuso Town Certification

-Period: From June 1 (Sunday) to June 30 (Monday), 2025

-Campaign details: Those who make reservations in June 2025 are eligible for a 50-percent discount on accommodation fees until December 20, 2025 (excluding select periods)

-Booking site:

-Campaign facilities: "the Terrace Umi" and "the Terrace Yama" within "the Terrace"

-Lodging type example: Maisonette with floor space of 75 square meters accommodating up to 4 people

-Regular accommodation fee: JPY46,540 - JPY83,280 per night for 2 people excluding meals

-Room type example: 46-square-meter bedroom with four single beds and restroom, and 28-square-meter living room with washroom, bathroom and restroom

-Amenity example: Free Wi-Fi, electric kettle, LCD TV (in living room), refrigerator, Bluetooth speaker, slippers

