403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Bitcoin Price Struggles At Key Support: 4-Hour Chart Signals Volatility
|MAI
|+126.89%
|Likely due to low liquidity and speculative trading
|ICP
|+6.77%
|Strong on-chain activity and ecosystem developments
|AB
|+14.62%
|Speculative rally, possibly on ecosystem news
|MASK
|-12.1%
|Profit-taking or negative news
|FLY
|-11.93%
|Sharp correction after previous gains
Market Drivers and News
Macro Sentiment: The S&P 500 closed up 0.8% on June 9, supporting a“risk-on” mood that often spills over into crypto. Stablecoin inflows to exchanges rose 10%, hinting at sidelined capital preparing to enter the market.
ETF Flows: Crypto ETPs saw $286 million in inflows last week, with Ether ETPs leading at $321 million. Bitcoin ETPs had minor outflows, while XRP products saw $28 million in outflows, reflecting shifting institutional preferences.
XRP: XRP's rally is fueled by anticipation of the June 16 Ripple lawsuit decision and speculation about an XRP spot ETF. Whale transactions and rising volumes point to heightened investor engagement.
Solana: SOL remains resilient, trading near $150 after a 1.92% drop over 24 hours. On-chain data shows a record number of wallets, reflecting robust retail participation. The upcoming Solaxy ICO is a focus for the Solana community.
Technical Analysis
Bitcoin (BTC)
4-Hour Chart: BTC trades above the 50 and 200-period moving averages but is below the 9 and 20-period MAs and sits at the lower edge of the Ichimoku cloud. This signals short-term volatility and potential downside risk.
Daily Chart: The long-term outlook is bullish. BTC is above the 40 and 200-day MAs, and the 50-day MA is diverging further from the 200-day MA, indicating strengthening upward momentum. The price is also above the Ichimoku cloud and the 9 and 20-day MAs, reinforcing a positive long-term trend.
Key Levels: Support at $104,700, resistance at $106,800. A break above $110,000 could trigger new highs. Market makers note,“Bitcoin holding above $100K for over 25 days indicates a revival in bullish trend, even as investor sentiment remains neutral”.
Ethereum (ETH)
Price: $2,481.01 (-1.21%).
On-chain: Transactions per day remain strong at 1.386M, up 17% year-on-year, reflecting sustained network activity.
ETF Flows: ETH ETPs led inflows last week, supporting price stability despite minor pullbacks.
XRP
Price: $2.2253 (+1.32%).
Catalysts: Lawsuit decision on June 16 and ETF speculation. Whale moves and high volumes signal anticipation of a major move. Technicals suggest a range between $2.20–$3.50 depending on the lawsuit outcome.
Solana (SOL)
Price: $149.91 (-0.09%).
Outlook: Despite recent volatility, Solana's fundamentals remain strong with growing wallet numbers and ecosystem expansion. The Solaxy ICO is a near-term catalyst.
Litecoin (LTC)
Price: $87.23 (-1.21%).
Performance: Slight decline, in line with broader altcoin consolidation. No major news catalyst.
Quotes from Market Makers and Analysts
>“Bitcoin is holding steady near $105,500 after facing resistance at $106,800. A break above $110,000 could trigger short liquidations and push BTC to fresh all-time highs.”
> - Alankar Saxena, Co-founder and CTO at Mudrex
>“The marke shows some stagnation, with major tokens like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP trading within a range-bound consolidation. However, Bitcoin holding above $100K for over 25 days indicates a revival in bullish trend, even as investor sentiment remains neutral.”
> - CoinDCX Research Team
>“While they sleep, I strategise. While they party, I profit. Are you connecting the dots?”
> - AltcoinGordon, Crypto Influencer, reflecting on the importance of strategic trading during consolidation phases
ETF Inflows/Outflows and Institutional Sentiment
Crypto ETPs: $286 million inflows last week, led by ETH ($321M). BTC ETPs had $8M outflows, while XRP ETPs saw $28M outflows, indicating shifting institutional focus.
On-chain Flows: Stablecoin inflows to exchanges up 10%, suggesting potential buying pressure from institutional and retail investors.
Summary and Outlook
Short-Term: Expect continued consolidation and volatility, especially for BTC as it trades near support and resistance levels. The market is awaiting macro catalysts and legal/regulatory decisions, especially for XRP.
Long-Term: The technical structure for BTC and major alts remains bullish, with rising moving averages and strong on-chain activity. Institutional inflows, ETF launches, and major legal decisions (Ripple lawsuit) will shape the next leg of the market.
Key Risks:
Regulatory uncertainty (especially for XRP).
Potential for sharp corrections if support levels break.
Speculative excess in smaller altcoins.
Key Catalysts Ahead:
Ripple lawsuit decision (June 16).
Progress on ETH and XRP ETF approvals.
U.S. macroeconomic data and stock market performance.
In summary: The crypto market is in a consolidation phase with short-term volatility but a positive long-term outlook, especially for BTC and ETH. XRP is the standout performer due to imminent legal catalysts, while Solana and select altcoins show resilience amid mixed sentiment.
Institutional flows and ETF activity remain supportive, but traders should watch for key technical levels and upcoming regulatory events.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Bet20 Launches Premium Casino Platform With Trusted Licensing, Instant Crypto Withdrawals, And Elite Gaming
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- Beer 2.0: The Meme Coin That's Brewing Something Bigger On Solana
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- Superfunded Unveils A Revolutionary Transparency Upgrade
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
CommentsNo comment