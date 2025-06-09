Bitcoin Price Struggles At Key Support: 4-Hour Chart Signals Volatility

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The crypto market opened June 9, 2025, with Bitcoin (BTC) holding steady above $105,000, trading at $105,387 (-0.04%) with a 24-hour volume of $324.98M.



Ethereum (ETH) sits at $2,481.01 (-1.21%), XRP at $2.2253 (+1.32%), Solana (SOL) at $149.91 (-0.09%), and Litecoin (LTC) at $87.23 (-1.21%).



The broader altcoin market is mixed, with some tokens like ICP (+6.77%) and MAI (+126.89%) showing extraordinary moves, while others like MASK (-12.1%) and FLY (-11.93%) experienced sharp declines.

What Happened Overnight and the Day Before





Bitcoin: On Sunday, BTC declined from $106,533 to $105,415, reflecting a modest but steady retracement after testing resistance. The price action has been range-bound, with BTC consolidating above key support levels.



Altcoins: XRP outperformed, gaining over 1% in the last 24 hours, while other major altcoins like ETH, DOGE, and ADA saw minor losses. ICP and MAI stood out with significant gains, while MASK and FLY led the losers.

Volumes and Sentiment: Trading volumes for BTC/USDT on Binanc surged 25% to $18.5 billion, indicating strong buyer interest despite the price consolidation. ETF inflows remain a supportive factor, especially for ETH.



Extraordinary Performers









Coin

24h Change

Notable Drivers/Events









MAI

+126.89%

Likely due to low liquidity and speculative trading





ICP

+6.77%

Strong on-chain activity and ecosystem developments





AB

+14.62%

Speculative rally, possibly on ecosystem news





MASK

-12.1%

Profit-taking or negative news





FLY

-11.93%

Sharp correction after previous gains











Macro Sentiment: The S&P 500 closed up 0.8% on June 9, supporting a“risk-on” mood that often spills over into crypto. Stablecoin inflows to exchanges rose 10%, hinting at sidelined capital preparing to enter the market.



ETF Flows: Crypto ETPs saw $286 million in inflows last week, with Ether ETPs leading at $321 million. Bitcoin ETPs had minor outflows, while XRP products saw $28 million in outflows, reflecting shifting institutional preferences.



XRP: XRP's rally is fueled by anticipation of the June 16 Ripple lawsuit decision and speculation about an XRP spot ETF. Whale transactions and rising volumes point to heightened investor engagement.

Solana: SOL remains resilient, trading near $150 after a 1.92% drop over 24 hours. On-chain data shows a record number of wallets, reflecting robust retail participation. The upcoming Solaxy ICO is a focus for the Solana community.







4-Hour Chart: BTC trades above the 50 and 200-period moving averages but is below the 9 and 20-period MAs and sits at the lower edge of the Ichimoku cloud. This signals short-term volatility and potential downside risk.



Daily Chart: The long-term outlook is bullish. BTC is above the 40 and 200-day MAs, and the 50-day MA is diverging further from the 200-day MA, indicating strengthening upward momentum. The price is also above the Ichimoku cloud and the 9 and 20-day MAs, reinforcing a positive long-term trend.

Key Levels: Support at $104,700, resistance at $106,800. A break above $110,000 could trigger new highs. Market makers note,“Bitcoin holding above $100K for over 25 days indicates a revival in bullish trend, even as investor sentiment remains neutral”.







Price: $2,481.01 (-1.21%).



On-chain: Transactions per day remain strong at 1.386M, up 17% year-on-year, reflecting sustained network activity.

ETF Flows: ETH ETPs led inflows last week, supporting price stability despite minor pullbacks.







Price: $2.2253 (+1.32%).

Catalysts: Lawsuit decision on June 16 and ETF speculation. Whale moves and high volumes signal anticipation of a major move. Technicals suggest a range between $2.20–$3.50 depending on the lawsuit outcome.







Price: $149.91 (-0.09%).

Outlook: Despite recent volatility, Solana's fundamentals remain strong with growing wallet numbers and ecosystem expansion. The Solaxy ICO is a near-term catalyst.







Price: $87.23 (-1.21%).

Performance: Slight decline, in line with broader altcoin consolidation. No major news catalyst.







Crypto ETPs: $286 million inflows last week, led by ETH ($321M). BTC ETPs had $8M outflows, while XRP ETPs saw $28M outflows, indicating shifting institutional focus.

On-chain Flows: Stablecoin inflows to exchanges up 10%, suggesting potential buying pressure from institutional and retail investors.







Short-Term: Expect continued consolidation and volatility, especially for BTC as it trades near support and resistance levels. The market is awaiting macro catalysts and legal/regulatory decisions, especially for XRP.

Long-Term: The technical structure for BTC and major alts remains bullish, with rising moving averages and strong on-chain activity. Institutional inflows, ETF launches, and major legal decisions (Ripple lawsuit) will shape the next leg of the market.







Regulatory uncertainty (especially for XRP).



Potential for sharp corrections if support levels break.

Speculative excess in smaller altcoins.







Ripple lawsuit decision (June 16).



Progress on ETH and XRP ETF approvals.

U.S. macroeconomic data and stock market performance.



>“Bitcoin is holding steady near $105,500 after facing resistance at $106,800. A break above $110,000 could trigger short liquidations and push BTC to fresh all-time highs.”> - Alankar Saxena, Co-founder and CTO at Mudrex>“The marke shows some stagnation, with major tokens like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP trading within a range-bound consolidation. However, Bitcoin holding above $100K for over 25 days indicates a revival in bullish trend, even as investor sentiment remains neutral.”> - CoinDCX Research Team>“While they sleep, I strategise. While they party, I profit. Are you connecting the dots?”> - AltcoinGordon, Crypto Influencer, reflecting on the importance of strategic trading during consolidation phasesThe crypto market is in a consolidation phase with short-term volatility but a positive long-term outlook, especially for BTC and ETH. XRP is the standout performer due to imminent legal catalysts, while Solana and select altcoins show resilience amid mixed sentiment.Institutional flows and ETF activity remain supportive, but traders should watch for key technical levels and upcoming regulatory events.