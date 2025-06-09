IIT Delhi Launches Btech In Design In 2025: Check Eligibility And Admission Process

IIT Delhi BTech in Design 2025: If you're interested in both design and technology, an exciting opportunity awaits. The prestigious IIT Delhi is launching a new BTech in Design programme from the academic session 2025-26. This course is specifically designed for students who want to master both design thinking and technical skills to solve technology-related problems facing society.

What is the BTech in Design Programme?

Offered by IIT Delhi's Department of Design, this four-year undergraduate course will provide students with interdisciplinary learning opportunities. Students will learn about design thinking, prototyping, research methods, environmental science, teamwork, and entrepreneurship.

Seats and Credits for the BTech in Design Course at IIT Delhi

Initially, the BTech in Design course at IIT Delhi will have 20 seats. Students must complete a total of 155 credits. Half of the coursework will be design-related, and the remaining subjects will be from other departments and centers at IIT Delhi.

Required Exams for Admission to the BTech in Design Course

To enroll in this course, students must pass two national-level entrance exams: JEE Advanced and UCEED (Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design). Candidates should note that passing only one exam is not sufficient; performing well in both is essential.

BTech in Design Eligibility: Application Requirements

Candidates interested in the IIT Delhi BTech in Design course must have passed their 12th grade in 2024 or 2025 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as compulsory subjects. For UCEED, general category candidates must have been born on or after October 1, 2000 (SC/ST/PwD categories receive a 5-year relaxation).

BTech in Design Application Process and Important Information

Applications will be accepted online only through the official IIT Delhi website. Important dates related to applications, counselling, and seat allotment will be released periodically on the institute's website. Students are advised to check the website regularly.

Why is this IIT Delhi Programme Special?

IIT Delhi's BTech in Design course emphasizes teaching students innovative problem-solving skills. After the third year, students can apply for the BTech-MTech integrated programme and complete both degrees in 5 years. Honours tracks and multiple elective choices will also be available.

IIT Delhi's Vision

IIT Delhi aims to prepare young individuals who can solve societal challenges through a combination of technology and creativity. The institute will also work towards improving faculty-student interaction by reducing the first-year class size.