'China Planning Something Worse Than Covid': Expert Warns As US Fungus Smuggling Case Sparks Alarm

Gordon Chang, attorney and Chinese Communist Party expert has warned of "something worse" than Covid if the United States is not careful, days after two Chinese scientists were charged with allegedly smuggling a toxic fungus into the US.

Chang has advocated for complete disengagement from diplomatic relations with China, warning that they might be hit with 'something worse than Covid'.

“The only way to stop this is to sever relations with China. And I know people think that's drastic, but we are being overwhelmed, and we are going to get hit. And we are going to get hit really hard. Not just with Covid, not just with fentanyl, but perhaps with something worse,” Gordon Chang said.

.@GordonGChang: Chinese Bioterror Suspects' Arrests Signal China's Plotting Something Worse Than COVID"The only way to stop this is to sever relations with China and I know people think that's drastic, but we are being overwhelmed, and eventually we are going to get hit. And we... twitter/gwILVkWooE

- Mr Producer (@RichSementa) June 7, 2025

Two Chinese nationals charged with smuggling dangerous biological pathogen into Michigan lab

Chinese nationals Yunqing Jian, 33, and her partner Zunyong Liu, 34 allegedly conducted unauthorised research on Fusarium graminearum in American laboratories whilst smuggling it into the country over two years. Jian held a post-doctoral research position at the University of Michigan, with her studies partially supported by funding from the People's Republic of China.

The duo were charged in a criminal complaint with conspiracy, smuggling goods into the United States, making false statements, and visa fraud.

The Department of Justice describes Fusarium graminearum, which scientific literature classifies as a potential agroterrorism weapon, as a harmful fungus causing "head blight" in wheat, barley, maize and rice crops, resulting in annual global economic losses worth billions.

The substance poses risks to human health, potentially causing vomiting, liver damage and reproductive complications in humans and animals.

"This couple should be sent to Guantánamo," Chang said. "This Chinese government has declared a 'People's War' on us."

(With inputs from ANI)