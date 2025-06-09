Sonam Raghuvanshi Appeared 'Distressed,' Cried On Call With Family: Ghazipur Dhaba Owner Reveals Details

MENAFN - Live Mint) Hours after Police found Sonam Raghuvanshi from Kashi Dhaba in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur, Sahil Yadav, the owner of the eatery, revealed that she arrived at around 1 am, requesting to call her family. At the request of Sonam's brother, Yadav reached out to the local police, who arrived and took Sonam around 2:30 am.

Speaking to ANI, Yadav said,“Sonam came here around 1 AM. She wanted my phone to call her family members, and I gave it to her. She started crying when she called her family. I took my phone from her and gave them the details about Sonam's location. She was not mentally fine. After some time, her brother called me and asked me to inform the local police. Police arrived here and took her around 2:30 am. Sonam was alone; I gave her water.”

Sharing more details on the development that took place during the early hours of Monday, Raja Raghuvanshi's brother Vipin Raghuvanshi told PTI, "Sonam made a video call to her brother Govind late last night. After this, we called the Uttar Pradesh police and informed them about Sonam being in their state."

Accusations against Sonam

Sonam and four others have been booked for the alleged murder of Raja Raghuvanshi. The police alleged she had hired hitmen to kill her husband during their honeymoon in Meghalaya, PTI reported.

Speaking on allegations against Sonam, Vipin said,“Until the alleged contract killers are confronted with Sonam, we cannot believe that she had hired them to kill her husband. If Sonam is found guilty in the murder of her husband, then she should get the harshest punishment.”

Meanwhile, Sonam's father Devi Singh Raghuvanshi denied all the allegations against his daughter and demanded a CBI probe.

"My daughter is 100 per cent innocent. We demand a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the case," PTI quoted Devi Singh Raghuvanshi.

On May 23, Indore-based Sonam and Raja Raghuvanshi went 'missing' during their honeymoon in Meghalaya's Sohra region. Raja's body was found in a gorge on June 2.