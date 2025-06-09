Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Hezbollah Member Killed, Three Civilians Injured In Israeli Airstrike In S. Lebanon

Hezbollah Member Killed, Three Civilians Injured In Israeli Airstrike In S. Lebanon


2025-06-09 03:06:30
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT, Jun 9 (NNN-NNA) – A Hezbollah member was killed and three Lebanese civilians were injured yesterday, in an Israeli airstrike targeting a motorcycle, on the Chehabiyeh-Kfar Dounin road, in southern Lebanon, security and civil defence sources said.

A Lebanese security source, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that, the victim was identified as Ali Shafiq Qanso, a Hezbollah member from the town of Chehabiyeh. He added that, three civilians happened to be passing by at the time of the airstrike.

A source from Lebanon's Civil Defence said that, rescue teams had transported the victim's body and three injured individuals to a hospital in the southern city of Tyre, adding that, one of the wounded is in critical condition.

According to report, an Israeli drone hit a motorcycle with two missiles, on the Chehabiyeh-Kfar Dounin road, resulting in one fatality and several injuries.– NNN-NNA

MENAFN09062025000200011047ID1109650387

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search