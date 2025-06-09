Hezbollah Member Killed, Three Civilians Injured In Israeli Airstrike In S. Lebanon

MENAFN - Nam News Network) BEIRUT, Jun 9 (NNN-NNA) – A Hezbollah member was killed and three Lebanese civilians were injured yesterday, in an Israeli airstrike targeting a motorcycle, on the Chehabiyeh-Kfar Dounin road, in southern Lebanon, security and civil defence sources said.

A Lebanese security source, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that, the victim was identified as Ali Shafiq Qanso, a Hezbollah member from the town of Chehabiyeh. He added that, three civilians happened to be passing by at the time of the airstrike.

A source from Lebanon's Civil Defence said that, rescue teams had transported the victim's body and three injured individuals to a hospital in the southern city of Tyre, adding that, one of the wounded is in critical condition.

According to report, an Israeli drone hit a motorcycle with two missiles, on the Chehabiyeh-Kfar Dounin road, resulting in one fatality and several injuries.– NNN-NNA