Hezbollah Member Killed, Three Civilians Injured In Israeli Airstrike In S. Lebanon
A Lebanese security source, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that, the victim was identified as Ali Shafiq Qanso, a Hezbollah member from the town of Chehabiyeh. He added that, three civilians happened to be passing by at the time of the airstrike.
A source from Lebanon's Civil Defence said that, rescue teams had transported the victim's body and three injured individuals to a hospital in the southern city of Tyre, adding that, one of the wounded is in critical condition.
According to report, an Israeli drone hit a motorcycle with two missiles, on the Chehabiyeh-Kfar Dounin road, resulting in one fatality and several injuries.– NNN-NNA
