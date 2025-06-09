Leyla Aliyeva Leads Eid Al-Adha Relief Effort For Low-Income Families

MENAFN - AzerNews) On the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, sacrificial meat portions were delivered to low-income families in celebration of Eid al-Adha.

According to Azernews, citing the IDEA Public Union, this charitable action was carried out as part of the“Our Kitchen” social project, with the latest distribution taking place in Baku's Nizami district. A total of 100 underprivileged families in the area received sacrificial meat in honor of the holiday.

The main goal of the“Our Kitchen” initiative, launched under Leyla Aliyeva's leadership, is to strengthen social solidarity by providing hot meals and food assistance to families in need. Since its inception,“Our Kitchen” volunteers have delivered hot meals and essential food items to hundreds of thousands of people living in Baku and surrounding regions, bringing warmth and hope into their daily lives.

It is also noted that a dedicated website for the“Our Kitchen” project has been launched, enabling the public to donate and participate as volunteers.