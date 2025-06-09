Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Private Home, Vehicle Damaged In Kyiv Region Following Russian Attack


2025-06-09 03:05:59
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Kyiv region police reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

As of 08:30 on Monday, June 9, damage had been recorded in the Boryspil district. No casualties have been reported to the police at this time.

Read also: Rivne region comes under massive Russian air raid overnight Monday

Response teams, including a patrol police unit, an investigative team, and bomb disposal experts from the Kyiv region police, are currently working at the scene.

MENAFN09062025000193011044ID1109650381

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search