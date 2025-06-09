Private Home, Vehicle Damaged In Kyiv Region Following Russian Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Kyiv region police reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

As of 08:30 on Monday, June 9, damage had been recorded in the Boryspil district. No casualties have been reported to the police at this time.

Response teams, including a patrol police unit, an investigative team, and bomb disposal experts from the Kyiv region police, are currently working at the scene.