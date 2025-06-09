War Update: 159 Clashes In Past 24 Hours, Mostly In Pokrovsk Axis

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

"In general, 159 clashes were recorded in the past 24 hours," the statement says.

According to the General Staff, yesterday the enemy launched a missile strike on the positions of Ukrainian units, as well as 83 air strikes, dropping 142 guided bombs. The Russians carried out 5,661 artillery attacks, of which 131 involved multiple rocket launchers. The enemy also deployed 3,139 kamikaze drones.

Russia'scasualty toll up by 970 in past day

Russia's air strikes targeted Slatyne in Kharkiv region; Olhivske, Hulyaipole, Malynivka, and Zaliznychne in Zaporizhzhia region; and Kozatske in Kherson region.

Over the past day, Ukraine's aviation, missile and artillery units hit 17 Russian manpower and equipment clusters, three artillery systems, a command and observation post, an UAV control point, and an electronic warfare system.

No combat clashes were recorded in the Kharkiv direction in the past day.

Seven Russian attacks were seen in the Kupiansk direction. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assaults in the areas of ​​Stepova Novoselivka, Hlushkivka, and Zahryzove.

In the Lymansky direction, the enemy attacked 15 times. He tried to advance near the settlements of Hrekivka, Novyi Mir, Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna and towards Cherneschyna, Torske, and Serebryansky Forest.

In the Siversky direction, during the day, the enemy carried out four assaults on the positions of our units near Hryhorivka, Verkhnokamyansky, and Viimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, six combat clashes were recorded near Bila Hora, Predtechyne, and in the Kurdiumivka area.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 19 attacks near Dachne, Diliivka, Toretsk, and toward Yablunivka.

World must be interested in ending, Zelensky says

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukraine's defenders held back 47 Russian offensives in the areas of Myroliubivka, Malynivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Horikhove, Andriivka, and toward Myrne, Mykolaivka, Promin, Novoserhiivka, and Oleksiyivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 19 attacks near Bahatyr, Odradne, Rivnopil, Novosilka, Novopil, Vilne Pole, and toward Zaporizhzhia, Voskresenka, and Shevchenko.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy made four attempts to advance near Malynivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukraine's defenders repelled three attacks in the direction of Novoandriivka and Pavlivka.

In the past day, in the Prydniprovia direction, the enemy twice unsuccessfully tried to approach Ukraine's fortifications.

In the Kursk axis, units of Ukraine's Defense Forces have repelled 27 attacks by Russian invaders over the past 24 hours. The enemy launched 13 air strikes using 25 guided bombs, as well as 215 artillery attacks, including four from multiple launch rocket systems.

Zelensky: Gaining several thousand kilometers at cost of a million lives is no victory

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of enemy assault groupings being formed were spotted.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's war casualty toll went up by 970 in the past day, bringing a total to 997,120.