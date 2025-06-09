403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pegagang Launches Comprehensive Pega CLSA Infinity'23 Online Training To Empower Next-Gen Architects
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) PegaGang a leading provider of high-quality Pega training solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its Pega CLSA Infinity'23 Online Training-a comprehensive, expert-led program designed for professionals aiming to achieve the prestigious Certified Lead System Architect (CLSA) credential on the latest Pega Infinity'23 platform.
This online training initiative is tailored for experienced Pega developers, architects, and consultants looking to elevate their careers by mastering advanced application design, architecture, and implementation strategies using the most current Pega technologies.
Key Highlights of the Training Program:
.Complete CLSA Curriculum Coverage aligned with Pega Infinity'23
.Real-time, instructor-led sessions delivered by Certified CLSAs with extensive project experience
.Hands-on labs and project scenarios to simulate real-world architecture challenges
.Mentorship and exam readiness support for both Part I and Part II of the CLSA certification
.Flexible batch timings and access to recorded sessions
"With Pega constantly evolving, there is a growing demand for certified architects who can lead enterprise-grade implementations. Our Infinity'23 CLSA training ensures learners gain not just theoretical expertise, but also practical insights into scalable Pega solutions.
PegaGang has earned a strong reputation in the Pega community for its commitment to quality, mentorship, and successful certification outcomes. The CLSA Infinity'23 training is the latest step in supporting professionals in keeping pace with Pega's evolving platform and certification standards.
Enrollments are now open. For details on the course syllabus, schedule, and registration, visit (dot)pegagang(dot)com or contact info(at)pegagang.
This online training initiative is tailored for experienced Pega developers, architects, and consultants looking to elevate their careers by mastering advanced application design, architecture, and implementation strategies using the most current Pega technologies.
Key Highlights of the Training Program:
.Complete CLSA Curriculum Coverage aligned with Pega Infinity'23
.Real-time, instructor-led sessions delivered by Certified CLSAs with extensive project experience
.Hands-on labs and project scenarios to simulate real-world architecture challenges
.Mentorship and exam readiness support for both Part I and Part II of the CLSA certification
.Flexible batch timings and access to recorded sessions
"With Pega constantly evolving, there is a growing demand for certified architects who can lead enterprise-grade implementations. Our Infinity'23 CLSA training ensures learners gain not just theoretical expertise, but also practical insights into scalable Pega solutions.
PegaGang has earned a strong reputation in the Pega community for its commitment to quality, mentorship, and successful certification outcomes. The CLSA Infinity'23 training is the latest step in supporting professionals in keeping pace with Pega's evolving platform and certification standards.
Enrollments are now open. For details on the course syllabus, schedule, and registration, visit (dot)pegagang(dot)com or contact info(at)pegagang.
Company :-PegaGang
User :- PegaGang
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- New CFD Broker Versus Trade Launches With Unique 'Asset-Vs-Asset' Product Offering
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Psy Develops First Trustless Bridge From Dogecoin To Solana
- Beer 2.0: The Meme Coin That's Brewing Something Bigger On Solana
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- AKAS Launches Full-Chain Protocol To Redefine Decentralized Ownership And Governance
CommentsNo comment