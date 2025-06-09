Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Pegagang Launches Comprehensive Pega CLSA Infinity'23 Online Training To Empower Next-Gen Architects

Pegagang Launches Comprehensive Pega CLSA Infinity'23 Online Training To Empower Next-Gen Architects


2025-06-09 03:05:00
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) PegaGang a leading provider of high-quality Pega training solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its Pega CLSA Infinity'23 Online Training-a comprehensive, expert-led program designed for professionals aiming to achieve the prestigious Certified Lead System Architect (CLSA) credential on the latest Pega Infinity'23 platform.
This online training initiative is tailored for experienced Pega developers, architects, and consultants looking to elevate their careers by mastering advanced application design, architecture, and implementation strategies using the most current Pega technologies.
Key Highlights of the Training Program:
.Complete CLSA Curriculum Coverage aligned with Pega Infinity'23
.Real-time, instructor-led sessions delivered by Certified CLSAs with extensive project experience
.Hands-on labs and project scenarios to simulate real-world architecture challenges
.Mentorship and exam readiness support for both Part I and Part II of the CLSA certification
.Flexible batch timings and access to recorded sessions
"With Pega constantly evolving, there is a growing demand for certified architects who can lead enterprise-grade implementations. Our Infinity'23 CLSA training ensures learners gain not just theoretical expertise, but also practical insights into scalable Pega solutions.
PegaGang has earned a strong reputation in the Pega community for its commitment to quality, mentorship, and successful certification outcomes. The CLSA Infinity'23 training is the latest step in supporting professionals in keeping pace with Pega's evolving platform and certification standards.
Enrollments are now open. For details on the course syllabus, schedule, and registration, visit (dot)pegagang(dot)com or contact info(at)pegagang.

Company :-PegaGang

User :- PegaGang

Email :...


MENAFN09062025003198003206ID1109650369

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search