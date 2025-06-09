403
Quest Global Partners With En Ooru Charitable Society To Support Community Rehabilitation In Wayanad
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, June 09, 2025: Quest Global announced the launch of its new CSR community impact program, that aims to support rehabilitation for those impacted by the devastating landslides in Wayanad, Kerala, last year. In alignment with the company's long-standing commitment to contributing to communities, Quest Global is set to support the construction and operations of three Anganwadis in the Meppadi panchayat region which comes under the Women and Child Development Department, Wayanad. The company is partnering with En Ooru charitable society, a local NGO with expertise in community development, to implement the project on the ground.
The 'BALA' Project (Building as Learning Aid) will entail the setting up of Puthumala Anganwadi, Attamala Anganwadi, and Mundupara Anganwadi which are planned to provide a protected and comprehensive venue for preschool education, awareness programs for mothers and families on maternal and child health, breastfeeding, hygiene, and nutrition to promote healthy practices. The project, which commenced in May 2025, will span a total duration of one year of construction and three years of operational phase. The BALA project was designed after careful consultation with the local community and a thorough needs assessment to ensure it addresses the most pressing needs of families affected by the landslides.
Sanju Gopal, Associate Vice President and Centre Head, Thiruvananthapuram, Quest Global said,“The landslides in Wayand last year had a crippling impact on the livelihood of thousands. At Quest Global, we believe that building a brighter, more sustainable future begins with empowering local communities and supporting them during times of crises to create a lasting impact in their lives. We are honoured to be part of this initiative, working alongside our employees to drive meaningful change.”
Meghashree, D R, IAS, District Collector and District Magistrate of Wayanad, stated,“We are thankful to Quest Global for supporting our community-defined infrastructure through the BALA project. These Anganwadis will be important centers of early education, nutrition and health services to ensure vulnerable families in Meppadi panchayat have ways to recover, rebuild and flourish in the years to come.”
The project will be implemented in two phases with Phase 1 consisting of the construction of three Anaganwadis. Phase 2 will be the Operational Phase. On the completion of construction, the facilities will commence operations for the local community. The project is expected to provide benefits to approximately 500 families on an annual basis, which will include about 120 children and 60 women.
We also wish to extend our immense gratitude to our employees who volunteered to come forward and support this campaign by contributing towards the rehabilitation efforts. Their selflessness and dedication exemplifies Quest Global's value of 'Care for People' and further reinforces our shared belief that real change occurs when individuals and organizations come together to serve their communities that are in need.
About Quest Global
At Quest Global, it's not just what we do but how and why we do it that makes us different. We're in the business of engineering, but what we are really creating is a brighter future. For over 25 years, we've been solving the world's most complex engineering problems. Operating in over 20 countries, with over 85 global delivery centers, our 21,000+ curious minds embrace the power of doing things differently to make the impossible possible. Using a multi-dimensional approach, combining technology, industry expertise, and diverse talents, we tackle critical challenges faster and more effectively. And we do it across the Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Energy, Hi-Tech, MedTech & Healthcare, Rail and Semiconductor industries. For world-class end-to-end engineering solutions, we are your trusted partner.
