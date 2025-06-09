Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israeli Occupation Intercepts Gaza-Bound Civilian Ship Madleen


2025-06-09 03:04:34
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, June 9 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation military intercepted and attacked civilian ship, Madleen, carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza, reported the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC), the organization behind the campaign.
"The ship was unlawfully boarded, its unarmed civilian crew abducted, and its life-saving cargo-including baby formula, food and medical supplies-confiscated," read the Coalition's statement.
Human rights attorney and Freedom Flotilla organizer, Huwaida Arraf stated "Israel has no legal authority to detain international volunteers aboard the Madleen .. this seizure blatantly violates international law and defies the ICJ's binding orders requiring unimpeded humanitarian access to Gaza,"
"These volunteers are not subject to Israeli jurisdiction and cannot be criminalized for delivering aid or challenging an illegal blockade-their detention is arbitrary, unlawful, and must end immediately," she added.
The Israeli occupation issued threats to the Gaza-bound vessel days prior to arrival.
Madleen had departed from Italy's Sicily on June 1 to deliver humanitarian aid and break the siege. Onboard are 12 activists including Swedish Greta Thunberg.
The occupation had attacked the FFC's previous charity vessel, Conscience, bombing it with a drone and preventing it from arrival, mentioned the Coalition. (end)
