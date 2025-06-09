John Michael Denhof Starts Taking The Position Of A Member Of The Supervisory Council Of AB Artea Bankas

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AB Artea bankas, company code 112025254, address Tilžės str. 149, 76348 Šiauliai, Lithuania.

On 6 June 2025 AB Artea bankas received notification from the European Central Bank (ECB) that the Governing Council of the ECB has decided not to object to the appointment of John Michael Denhof as an independent member of the Supervisory Council of Artea Bank.

John Michael Denhof has been elected to the Supervisory Council of Artea Bank at the General Meeting of Shareholders held on 31 March 2025. The decision of the meeting stipulates that he will take up the duties of the member of the Supervisory Council only with the permission of the supervisory authority.

John Michael Denhof is considered to be an independent member of the Supervisory Council of Artea Bank as of 6 June 2025.

Additional information:

Oksana Balsienė

Head of HR

