UPDATE ON THE TERMS OF THE SHAREHOLDERS GENERAL MEETING

Nantes, June 9th, 2025, 8 a.m. - OSE Immunotherapeutics SA ( ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnemo: OSE) informs its shareholders and the market of the update on the terms of the Combined General Meeting scheduled for 25 June 2025 (the“ General Meeting ”).

In preparation of the General Meeting, OSE Immunotherapeutics has formally submitted to the President of the Nantes Commercial Court a request to extend the date of the General Meeting.

The purpose of this approach is to ensure that the General Meeting is held in a regular and transparent manner and that shareholders are properly informed. It is in response to requests made by some of the Company's shareholders, in a context marked by the filing, by a group of shareholders acting in concert, of several resolutions aimed at substantially changing the composition of the Board of Directors.

Furthermore, the communication of these resolutions to the market did not occur in a timely manner nor under conditions ensuring, at this stage, that shareholders are fully and fairly informed or that the General Meeting is properly or regularly held.

In this respect, the resolutions presented by the group of shareholders acting in concert and which have not been approved by the Board of directors are not identified clearly enough on the voting form posted on the Company's website on June 4th, 2025.

The Company indicates that the resolutions of this group of shareholders, on which the Board of Directors recommends voting against, are renumbered A to K (instead of resolutions n°35 to 44). Apart from this renumbering, all the resolutions remain unchanged.

An amended convening notice will be published in the official legal bulletin.

The voting form along with the preparatory documents for the General meeting required by Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code, as amended to include this renumbering, are available on the Company's website: .

OSE Immunotherapeutics considers that the current situation as described above and in the press release dated June 4th, 2025 raises significant legal uncertainties, which justify referring to the judge to extend the date of the General Meeting in order to secure the voting process and ensure that shareholders are consulted in an orderly fashion.

OSE Immunotherapeutics affirms its determination to protect the interests of all its shareholders and to defend the transparency and integrity of its governance, in compliance with the legal and regulatory framework.

OSE Immunotherapeutics will communicate in due course on the progress of this procedure.

