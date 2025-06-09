MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lassila & Tikanoja plcInside information9 June 2025 at 9:00 a.m.

Inside information: Progress in the planning of Lassila & Tikanoja plc's partial demerger

The Board of Directors of Lassila & Tikanoja plc proposes the appointment of CEOs and CFOs for the Circular Economy and Facility Services businesses as part of the planned partial demerger.

Eero Hautaniemi is proposed as the CEO of the Circular Economy business and Antti Niitynpää is proposed as the CEO of the Facility Services business as part of Lassila & Tikanoja plc's planned partial demerger.

As part of the plan announced on 13 December 2024 to separate Lassila & Tikanoja plc's ("Lassila & Tikanoja") Circular Economy business into a new publicly listed company through a partial demerger of Lassila & Tikanoja ("Demerger"), the Board of Directors proposes that Eero Hautaniemi be appointed as the CEO of the independent Circular Economy business, should the partial demerger be executed. Simultaneously, the Board of Directors of Lassila & Tikanoja proposes that Antti Niitynpää, eMBA, born 1972, be appointed as the CEO of the Facility Services business remaining following the Demerger, subject to the completion of the Demerger.

Eero Hautaniemi has served as the CEO of Lassila & Tikanoja and as a member of the Lassila & Tikanoja's Group Executive Board since 2019 and will continue in his current position as the CEO of Lassila & Tikanoja until the completion of the contemplated Demerger, in connection with which the appointments relating to the Demerger will come into effect. Antti Niitynpää has served as the Senior Vice President of Facility Services at Lassila & Tikanoja since 2021 and has over 10 years of experience in leadership positions within the company's facility services. Prior to that, he held several leadership positions at ISS companies for over 10 years.

The Board of Directors of Lassila & Tikanoja plc additionally proposes that M.Sc. (Econ.) Joni Sorsanen be appointed as the CFO of the independent Circular Economy business and M.Sc. (Econ.) Mika Stirkkinen be appointed as the CFO of the Facility Services business, should the partial demerger be executed. Joni Sorsanen has served as the CFO of the Lassila & Tikanoja Group and as a member of the Group Executive Board since 2024 and will continue in his current position until the completion of the contemplated Demerger, in connection with which the appointments regarding the Demerger will come into effect. Mika Stirkkinen has over 20 years of experience in financial management, including serving as the CFO of Finnair.

LASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC

Board of Directors

Jukka Leinonen

Chairman of the Board of Directors

For additional information:

Eero Hautaniemi, President and CEO, tel. +358 10 636 2810

Lassila & Tikanoja is a service company that is putting the circular economy into practice. Together with our customers, we keep materials, manufacturing sites and properties in productive use for as long as possible and we enhance the use of raw materials and energy. This is to create more value with the circular economy for our customers, personnel and society in a broader sense. Achieving this also means growth in value for our shareholders. Our objective is to continuously grow our actions' carbon handprint, our positive effect on the climate. We assume our social responsibility by looking after the work ability of our personnel as well as offering jobs to those who are struggling to find employment, for example. With operations in Finland and Sweden, L&T employs approximately 7,400 people. Net sales in 2024 amounted to EUR 770.7 million. L&T is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

