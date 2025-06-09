🇨🇦 Now Launched: G7 Canada The Kananaskis Summit

G7 Canada: The Kananaskis Summit is the latest in a series of annual summit titles tracking G7 priorities, performance and policy direction across key global issues

Resilient Leadership in Uncertain Times

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Resilient leadership in uncertain times – G7 Canada: The Kananaskis Summit explores the next phase of collective action.With Canada as host, G7 priorities include securing our communities and ensuring a safer world, building energy security, accelerating the digital transition and investing in partnerships of the future.G7 Canada: The Kananaskis Summit is the latest in a series of annual summit titles tracking G7 priorities, performance and policy direction across key global issues.The publication launches online and at the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada, on 15–17 June 2025.As the G7 marks its 50th anniversary, the Kananaskis Summit convenes at a moment of heightened geopolitical tension and economic uncertainty. With conflict in Europe and the Middle East, rising protectionism, rapidly proliferating disruptive technologies and divisive trade tensions, the world faces mounting challenges, but there are also opportunities to forge a new era of collective leadership. As G7 members and guest leaders gather for the summit's return to Kananaskis, the Canadian G7 presidency underscores a renewed commitment to democratic values, inclusive growth, climate ambition and responsible technology governance.G7 Canada: The Kananaskis Summit is the latest annual summit title from the Global Governance Project , providing independent analysis, expert insight and data-driven reporting on the G7's progress. Canadian prime minister Mark Carney has set out clear imperatives for the summit that include, securing our communities and a safer world, building energy security and accelerating the digital transition, and investing in partnerships of the future.The 2025 edition features contributions from leading international figures, experts and global voices. Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada, outlines his vision for a forward-looking summit, engaging G7 allies and partners to work towards long-term security and prosperity with mutual respect. Friedrich Merz, Chancellor of Germany, discusses transatlantic defence, NATO cooperation and lessons from Ukraine, while António Costa, President, European Council, reflects on the G7's role as reliable partners in defending democratic values and ensuring economic stability, and Doreen Bogdan-Martin, Secretary-General of the ITU, addresses the digital divide and embedding global standards in AI deployment.Additional perspectives come from Catherine McKenna, chair of the UN High-Level Expert Group on Net-Zero Commitments of Non-State entities, on climate diplomacy and lessons from Canada's previous G7 presidency. Amy Pope, director general of the International Organization for Migration, calls for a coordinated global approach to migration that safeguards human dignity, supports sustainable development, and strengthens resilience in the face of climate and conflict-driven displacement. Also included are data and analysis from the G7 Research Group , highlighting G7 members' compliance with past commitments and detailing where improvements are most urgently needed.G7 Canada: The Kananaskis Summit is an official publication of the Global Governance Project, a joint initiative between London-based publishing company GT Media Group Ltd and the G7 Research Group based at the University of Toronto.View G7 Canada: The Kananaskis Summit online atX: @GloGovProj

