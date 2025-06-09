Holepunch To Host Inaugural P2P Summit In Lugano On July 18

Exclusive summit brings together the world's leading minds in P2P Technology

Exclusive summit brings together the world's leading minds in P2P Technology

- Holepunch CEO, Mathias Buus MadsenEL SALVADOR, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Holepunch , the open-source peer-to-peer technology company, is pleased to announce the inaugural P2P Summit, an exclusive, invite-only gathering of the world's leading minds in peer-to-peer (P2P) technology.The P2P Summit will bring together a hand-selected group of protocol architects, infrastructure founders, open-source maintainers, and systems thinkers who are shaping how software scaless-without central servers, permissions or gatekeepers to envision the future of the decentralized internet.Mathias Buus Madsen, CEO of Holepunch, commented“We feel a growing sense of urgency to bring about a future closer to the Internet's original vision, where individuals have more freedom and control over their data and communication, and we are taking action to bring form to our vision.Buus continued,“This is why we are so passionate about bringing together the world's top minds in decentralized technology to collectively create a more open, free, and equitable reality, in contrast to the recent trend toward technocratic totalitarianism and top-down control.”The P2P Summit is designed to facilitate peer-led dialogue, collaboration, and shared problem solving, creating the kind of high-trust environment where real progress happens. In contrast to traditional conferences, the event will feature no keynote speeches or panels.Lugano, Switzerland: A Hub for Digital FreedomSet on the shores of Lake Lugano and surrounded by the Swiss Alps, the Summit's location reflects its mission. Lugano has embraced digital freedom and open technology. Its privacy-first ethos and pioneering digital infrastructure make it an ideal home for the Summit.Attendance is limited to ensure alignment and depth of discussion. Technologists actively working on decentralized protocols and systems are invited to request an invitation.Furthering the Holepunch MissionHolepunch's mission is to enable developers to build powerful, private, and serverless applications-without centralized infrastructure, permissions, or compromise. In order to enable this future, the company is building tools for a decentralized future including:Pear Runtime – an open-source peer-to-peer runtime for building real-time, decentralized applications with no servers ( href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">pears);Bare – a lightweight JavaScript runtime for modular development ( );Keet – a secure, P2P messaging platform redefining private communication ( ).For more information about the P2P Summit visit .Request an InvitationTechnologists interested in attending the P2P Summit can request an invitation at: #request . Holepunch will review all applications and notify those who are invited to the P2P Summit directly.About HolepunchHolepunch is building tools for a decentralized future. From messaging to infrastructure, its open-source technologies empower developers to build secure, scalable peer-to-peer applications that preserve privacy, promote sovereignty, and eliminate reliance on centralized servers.For more information, visit .About Pears and Pear RuntimePears empowers developers to build the future of P2P apps with zero infrastructure cost.Pear Runtime is the platform revolutionizing the world of P2P application development with its cutting-edge framework. By eliminating traditional infrastructure constraints, Pear Runtime empowers developers to focus solely on innovation and seamless application creation. Its mission is to redefine how developers approach peer-to-peer technologies, fostering efficiency, scalability, and creativity like never before.Visit to access the Pear Runtime open-source interoperable peer-to-peer live data protocol and follow us at @Pears_p2p on X for more information.

Renee Colette

Holepunch

email us here

Visit us on social media:

YouTube

X

How P2P is changing the Internet

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.